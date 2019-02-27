Log in
Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE)

(HD)
My previous session
News 
News

Home Depot : Lowe's predicts more home renovations this year after strong profit

02/27/2019
A view of the sign outside the Lowes store in Westminster

(Reuters) - U.S. home improvement chain Lowe's beat Wall Street earnings forecasts on Wednesday, and predicted that more Americans would renovate their houses this year rather than buy a home in a market where prices are rising.

Lowe's shares rose 1.1 percent after the results, which followed a weak earnings forecast from larger rival Home Depot on Tuesday.

Lowe's Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison said the home improvement industry should continue to benefit from higher incomes, lower federal tax rates and rising house prices.

"As home prices are increasing, consumers are staying in their homes longer and because of their improved financial position, they are investing in their homes," Ellison said on a conference call with analysts.

While Home Depot makes the bulk of its sales from contractors who bill more, Lowe's sells a wide range of do-it-yourself projects mainly to individual home owners.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company is now trying to serve more contractors, and on Wednesday it said results in that business have been positive.

Since Ellison took over in July, Lowe's has hired thousands of software workers and opened fulfillment centers to boost online sales, while also trying to improve the in-store experience.

"We're simply servicing an existing customer better, and we're becoming a second, if not a first option, for customers that literally stopped shopping us because we didn't have adequate inventory levels," Ellison said.

Lowe's U.S. comparable-store sales rose 2.4 percent during the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, with growth of 5.8 percent in January.

"We like the direction (Lowe's is) headed," said Eric Grasse, a vice president at Dillon & Associates which owns shares in both Lowe's and Home Depot.

Meanwhile, Lowe's comparable-store sales declined in Canada, where the company now runs less than 300 outlets after closing dozens of unprofitable stores.

"We anticipate weakness in the Canadian housing market, which is exerting pressure on our outlook for that business over the near term," Ellison said, adding he was confident of Lowe's long-term potential in Canada.

Overall comparable-store sales rose 1.7 percent, but missed analysts' average estimate of a 2.03 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a loss in the fourth quarter due to the impact of restructuring expenses but excluding one-time items, Lowe's earned 80 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates by 1 cent.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By Nivedita Balu
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 112 B
EBIT 2020 16 231 M
Net income 2020 11 243 M
Debt 2020 25 843 M
Yield 2020 2,59%
P/E ratio 2020 18,53
P/E ratio 2021 16,95
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Capitalization 213 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 201 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)10.57%212 690
LOWE'S COMPANIES13.70%84 335
KINGFISHER17.73%6 824
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 412
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 397
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 198
