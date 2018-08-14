Log in
Home Depot : Raises Guidance as Profit Soars

08/14/2018 | 01:34pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

Home Depot Inc. raised its earnings and sales targets for the year as it continued to benefit from robust home-improvement activity and a strong U.S. economy in the latest quarter.

The Atlanta company on Tuesday said it is targeting sales growth of about 7% and comparable-store sales growth of about 5.3%, above its prior guidance of 6.7% and 5%, respectively. Home Depot also raised its earnings target to $9.42 a share from its earlier forecast of $9.31 a share.

Home Depot said its second-quarter profit jumped 31% to $3.5 billion, or $3.05 a share, from the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a profit of $2.84 a share.

Revenue rose 8.4% from a year earlier to $30.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting revenue of $30.03 billion. Meanwhile, overall comparable-store sales rose 8%, with U.S. comparable-store sales rising 8.1%.

Shares of Home Depot were flat in premarket trading at $194.14. The retailer's shares have gained 2.4% this year.

Analysts were concerned that the retailer's plan to accelerate investments to improve its supply chain and integrate online tools to improve customers' in-store shopping experiences would weigh on earnings over the next couple of quarters. The company reported cost of sales rose 7.8% to $20.1 billion.

However, the investments were seen as necessary to "future-proof Home Depot's business against online competition," RBC Capital Markets analysts said in a note.

The company's profit continues to soar on a favorable economic backdrop, marked by rising home prices, stronger housing formation and tight housing supply. Low inventory levels are expected to drive home prices higher and home-related investment activity.

Home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. is due to release its second-quarter report Aug. 22.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 15 632 M
Net income 2019 10 865 M
Debt 2019 23 324 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 20,52
P/E ratio 2020 19,00
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)3.57%226 441
LOWE'S COMPANIES5.78%80 236
KINGFISHER-14.13%7 999
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 687
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 223
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 714
