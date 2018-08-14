Home Depot : Raises Guidance as Profit Soars

By Kimberly Chin

Home Depot Inc. raised its earnings and sales targets for the year as it continued to benefit from robust home-improvement activity and a strong U.S. economy in the latest quarter.

The Atlanta company on Tuesday said it is targeting sales growth of about 7% and comparable-store sales growth of about 5.3%, above its prior guidance of 6.7% and 5%, respectively. Home Depot also raised its earnings target to $9.42 a share from its earlier forecast of $9.31 a share.

Home Depot said its second-quarter profit jumped 31% to $3.5 billion, or $3.05 a share, from the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a profit of $2.84 a share.

Revenue rose 8.4% from a year earlier to $30.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting revenue of $30.03 billion. Meanwhile, overall comparable-store sales rose 8%, with U.S. comparable-store sales rising 8.1%.

Shares of Home Depot were flat in premarket trading at $194.14. The retailer's shares have gained 2.4% this year.

Analysts were concerned that the retailer's plan to accelerate investments to improve its supply chain and integrate online tools to improve customers' in-store shopping experiences would weigh on earnings over the next couple of quarters. The company reported cost of sales rose 7.8% to $20.1 billion.

However, the investments were seen as necessary to "future-proof Home Depot's business against online competition," RBC Capital Markets analysts said in a note.

The company's profit continues to soar on a favorable economic backdrop, marked by rising home prices, stronger housing formation and tight housing supply. Low inventory levels are expected to drive home prices higher and home-related investment activity.

Home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. is due to release its second-quarter report Aug. 22.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com