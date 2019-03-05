Home Depot : Responsible Sourcing Supplier Manual

Responsible Sourcing

INTRODUCTION

The primary purpose of this Responsible Sourcing (RS) Supplier manual is to establish and outline The Home Depot's (THD) compliance program policies and procedures related to the Responsible Sourcing Standards (Standards) - See Exhibit 1. The RS Supplier Manual is intended to be the primary reference document to help Suppliers manage compliance with the Standards.

The RS Supplier Manual applies to organizations providing products to THD (Suppliers) and factories producing the related products including factories producing products directly for THD (collectively, Factories).

THD expects our Suppliers and Factories to follow our Standards as outlined in the RS Supplier Manual. We understand that fully complying with these standards may be challenging for some factories; however, it is the goal of THD to work with factories that are transparent and committed to continuous social and environmental improvement. THD is committed to a policy of "Remediation not Termination", however, factories that fail to be transparent or fail to respond to outstanding compliance issues will be terminated.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

I. RESPONSIBILITIES AND POLICIES OF THE HOME DEPOT

THD is dedicated to ensuring adherence with the Standards. All activities associated with Standards compliance will be managed by THD RS Team under the direction of an appointed Responsible Sourcing leader. THD RS Team will be responsible for informing all Suppliers, which includes Factories, of THD's compliance requirements and expectations.

THD's VP of Sustainability/RS and Director of RS have joint authority to determine the appropriate sanctions for a factory or supplier. At the discretion of the VP of Sustainability/RS, the Emerging Issues Council (EIC) (which is comprised of senior executives from various departments throughout the company) may be requested to determine the appropriate sanctions for any critical or repeated violations at a specific Factory or Supplier.

To manage compliance with the Standards, THD RS Team will be responsible for the following:

A. Training and Communication

The Home Depot RS Team will be responsible for conducting/coordinating Standards compliance training (See Ongoing Compliance Efforts). In addition, The Home Depot RS Team will serve as the primary contact within THD for compliance related information with factories that produce products offered for sale by THD.

B. Factory Audits The Home Depot RS Team will be responsible for the coordination of external factory audits (See Ongoing Compliance Efforts). The Home Depot RS Team will engage the services of audit service providers and coordinate the efforts of trained, credentialed internal resources.

C. Remediation Management The Home Depot RS Team will be responsible for oversight of remediation efforts managed by the audit service providers and undertaken by Suppliers and Factories to address issues identified through THD's compliance management efforts including factory audits - (See Remediation and Termination).

D. Investigation and Response to Identified Standards Issues Outside of the Audit Population To the extent THD is made aware of allegations or instances of noncompliance with the provisions of the Standards in factories or operations outside of the audit population The Home Depot RS Team will undertake an investigation into the allegation/issue and determine the nature and extent of noncompliance. To the extent The Home Depot RS Team is able to confirm noncompliance with the Standards and depending on the severity of the noncompliance, The Home Depot RS Team will work with the responsible Supplier or Factory to remediate the identified noncompliance and take appropriate measures to ensure the issue will not recur.

II. RESPONSIBILITIES OF SUPPLIERS