Home Depot : Responsible Sourcing Supplier Manual

Responsible Sourcing
Supplier Manual
Rev 02-25-2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION…. ……………………………………………………………1
PROGRAM OVERVIEW……………………………………………………....1
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES……………………………………….....2
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE HOME DEPOT……………………………2
RESPONSIBILITIES OF SUPPLIERS…. ………………………… ..……… ...... 3
RESPONSIBILITIES OF FACTORIES …………………………………....... 4
SUPPLIER/FACTORY ENGAGEMENT……………………………………6
NEW FACTORIES ………………………………………………………………6
ONGOING COMPLIANCE EFFORTS………………………………………6
TRAINING AND COMMUNICATION …………………………………… .…… 6
COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT …………………………… ..… ........ 6
REMEDIATION AND TERMINATION ………………………………………… 8
SUBCONTRACTING …………………………………………………………… . 9
EXHIBITS
|
RESPONSIBLE SOURCING STANDARDS
|
EXHIBIT 1
|
DEFINITIONS OF KEY STANDARDS TERMS …………………… .
|
EXHIBIT 2
|
TERMINATION GUIDELINES …………………………………………
|
EXHIBIT 3
|
FACTORY AUDIT EXPECTATIONS …………………………………
|
EXHIBIT 4
|
FACTORY COMPLIANCE GUIDELINES ……………………………
|
EXHIBIT 5
|
TRANSPARENCY AND IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM (TIP)………
|
EXHIBIT 6
CORRECTIVE AND PREVENTIVE ACTION (CAPA) MANAGEMENT EXHIBIT 7
APPENDICES
|
GIFT AND ENTERTAINMENT POLICY… …………… .. ……… ………
|
APPENDIX A
|
FACTORY PROFILE QUESTIONNAIRE….….…. ……… ……… ...
|
APPENDIX B
|
FACTORY PRE-SOURCING CHECKLIST
|
(CHINESE AND ENGLISH VERSIONS)….….…. ………… ……… ...
|
APPENDIX C
|
DOCUMENT REQUEST LIST. ………… . … ………… …………… ..
|
APPENDIX D
|
CLOSING MEETING SUMMARY REPORT …………………………
|
APPENDIX E
|
SAMPLE CAPA PLAN. ………… . … ………… …………… .. …………
|
APPENDIX F
INTRODUCTION
The primary purpose of this Responsible Sourcing (RS) Supplier manual is to establish and outline The Home Depot's (THD) compliance program policies and procedures related to the Responsible Sourcing Standards (Standards) - See Exhibit 1. The RS Supplier Manual is intended to be the primary reference document to help Suppliers manage compliance with the Standards.
The RS Supplier Manual applies to organizations providing products to THD (Suppliers) and factories producing the related products including factories producing products directly for THD (collectively, Factories).
THD expects our Suppliers and Factories to follow our Standards as outlined in the RS Supplier Manual. We understand that fully complying with these standards may be challenging for some factories; however, it is the goal of THD to work with factories that are transparent and committed to continuous social and environmental improvement. THD is committed to a policy of "Remediation not Termination", however, factories that fail to be transparent or fail to respond to outstanding compliance issues will be terminated.
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
I. RESPONSIBILITIES AND POLICIES OF THE HOME DEPOT
THD is dedicated to ensuring adherence with the Standards. All activities associated with Standards compliance will be managed by THD RS Team under the direction of an appointed Responsible Sourcing leader. THD RS Team will be responsible for informing all Suppliers, which includes Factories, of THD's compliance requirements and expectations.
THD's VP of Sustainability/RS and Director of RS have joint authority to determine the appropriate sanctions for a factory or supplier. At the discretion of the VP of Sustainability/RS, the Emerging Issues Council (EIC) (which is comprised of senior executives from various departments throughout the company) may be requested to determine the appropriate sanctions for any critical or repeated violations at a specific Factory or Supplier.
To manage compliance with the Standards, THD RS Team will be responsible for the following:
A. Training and Communication
The Home Depot RS Team will be responsible for conducting/coordinating Standards compliance training (See Ongoing Compliance Efforts). In addition, The Home Depot RS Team will serve as the primary contact within THD for compliance related information with factories that produce products offered for sale by THD.
-
B. Factory Audits
The Home Depot RS Team will be responsible for the coordination of external factory audits (See Ongoing Compliance Efforts). The Home Depot RS Team will engage the services of audit service providers and coordinate the efforts of trained, credentialed internal resources.
-
C. Remediation Management
The Home Depot RS Team will be responsible for oversight of remediation efforts managed by the audit service providers and undertaken by Suppliers and Factories to address issues identified through THD's compliance management efforts including factory audits - (See Remediation and Termination).
-
D. Investigation and Response to Identified Standards Issues Outside of the Audit Population
To the extent THD is made aware of allegations or instances of noncompliance with the provisions of the Standards in factories or operations outside of the audit population The Home Depot RS Team will undertake an investigation into the allegation/issue and determine the nature and extent of noncompliance. To the extent The Home Depot RS Team is able to confirm noncompliance with the Standards and depending on the severity of the noncompliance, The Home Depot RS Team will work with the responsible Supplier or Factory to remediate the identified noncompliance and take appropriate measures to ensure the issue will not recur.
II. RESPONSIBILITIES OF SUPPLIERS
-
A. Responsible Official
Each Supplier will designate an official who will be responsible for supervising the Supplier's efforts to ensure Factories utilized by the Supplier are in compliance with the Standards. Each Supplier will promptly notify The Home Depot RS Team of any change in the identity of its official designated for this purpose.
-
B. Identification of Factories
Suppliers are responsible for reporting all factories used for the production of products provided to THD. As part of the periodic factory audit process, all Suppliers must provide THD with an updated listing of the Factories being used to produce products for The Home Depot and only Factories approved by The Home Depot RS Team can be utilized for the production of applicable products. Suppliers are also responsible for reporting and registering any new subcontractors in THD Flex System within 15 days after business relationship is established. For all new programs, any subcontractors being utilized should be added into THD Flex System at the time of onboarding.
-
C. Information and Training
The Standards and the Definitions of Key Standards Terms (Exhibits 1 and 2) outline THD's expectations related to the conditions under which products provided to THD are manufactured. In addition, all Suppliers are encouraged to seek any needed guidance from The Home Depot RS Team on how to ensure their Factories and the related individual compliance efforts meet THD's expectations. THD may request the attendance of management from the Supplier and/or Factories at seminars presented by THD or outside parties to assist in their understanding and adhering to THD's compliance expectations. In addition, Suppliers are responsible for ensuring the Factories utilized in the production of products provided to THD have received and understand the Standards and the related requirements.
-
D. Compliance Management Support
In connection with THD's compliance management efforts, THD will utilize factory audits to confirm compliance with THD's expectations. Suppliers will not interfere with or discourage communication with THD personnel or THD's representatives. Suppliers will encourage factory management to permit THD personnel and THD's representatives to conduct all audit procedures including interviews of employees without the presence of other employees or management.
Suppliers are responsible for the costs associated with THD's factory audit efforts. Suppliers are expected to pay for the costs of announced audits directly in a timely manner and facilitate the timely performance of all audits. Failure to pay for the audits may result in an offset of the Suppliers account by THD.
-
E. Remediation
Suppliers are expected to support efforts to ensure compliance issues are addressed by factory management at the Factories. In certain instances, THD may request Supplier representatives confirm remediation of identified issues (See Ongoing Compliance Efforts).
It is the responsibility of each supplier to ensure that the factories utilized to produce products for The Home Depot are compliant with the Standards. Suppliers who fail to meet the guidelines in this manual may be subject to termination of their business relationship with The Home Depot. (Refer to The Home Depot Termination Guidelines for details. (Exhibit 3))