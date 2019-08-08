Log in
HOME DEPOT (THE)

(HD)
Home Depot : Sustainability Simplified

08/08/2019

August 08, 2019

Practicing sustainability is something The Home Depot aims to make simple for everyone. In addition to executing sustainable operations, they also offer more sustainable product options.

Some of these eco-friendly products have earned certifications from independent third-party testers that set them apart as better for the environment, people and animals. Here's a quick and handy breakdown of what these certifications mean:

  • A Benefit Corporation is a traditional corporation with modified obligations committing it to higher standards of purpose, accountability and transparency.

  • EPA Safer Choice helps consumers, businesses and purchasers find products that perform well and are safer for human health and the environment.

  • Leaping Bunny Certified guarantees products to be 100% free of new animal testing.

  • Cradle to Cradle guides designers and manufacturers through a continual improvement process that looks at a product through five quality categories-material health, material reutilization, renewable energy and carbon management, water stewardship and social fairness.

  • USDA Biobased products have been certified by USDA to contain the percentage of biobased content as shown on the label. Biobased products reduce reliance on petroleum, increase the use of renewable agricultural resources and decrease harmful environmental and health impacts.

  • Greenguard certified products are recognized as having low chemical emissions and improving the quality of air in which they're used.

Look out for the next installment in our sustainable series: eco-friendly cleaners. Interested in learning more about The Home Depot's six pillars of sustainability ?

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 15:44:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 16 019 M
Net income 2020 11 101 M
Debt 2020 28 129 M
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
EV / Sales2021 2,21x
Capitalization 229 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 209,38  $
Last Close Price 207,91  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)21.00%228 760
LOWE'S COMPANIES6.52%77 023
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 300
KINGFISHER2.07%5 413
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 169
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 063
