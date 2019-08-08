Home Depot : Sustainability Simplified

August 08, 2019

Practicing sustainability is something The Home Depot aims to make simple for everyone. In addition to executing sustainable operations, they also offer more sustainable product options.

Some of these eco-friendly products have earned certifications from independent third-party testers that set them apart as better for the environment, people and animals. Here's a quick and handy breakdown of what these certifications mean:

A Benefit Corporation is a traditional corporation with modified obligations committing it to higher standards of purpose, accountability and transparency.

EPA Safer Choice helps consumers, businesses and purchasers find products that perform well and are safer for human health and the environment.

Leaping Bunny Certified guarantees products to be 100% free of new animal testing.

Cradle to Cradle guides designers and manufacturers through a continual improvement process that looks at a product through five quality categories-material health, material reutilization, renewable energy and carbon management, water stewardship and social fairness.

USDA Biobased products have been certified by USDA to contain the percentage of biobased content as shown on the label. Biobased products reduce reliance on petroleum, increase the use of renewable agricultural resources and decrease harmful environmental and health impacts.

Greenguard certified products are recognized as having low chemical emissions and improving the quality of air in which they're used.

Look out for the next installment in our sustainable series: eco-friendly cleaners. Interested in learning more about The Home Depot's six pillars of sustainability ?