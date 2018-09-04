Home Depot : The Fight Against Childhood Cancer

September 04, 2018

In most ways, Danny is just like other 9-year-old boys. He loves watching sports, playing outside, and spending time with his dad. But, after being in remission for several years, Danny is now receiving aggressive medical treatments as he battles cancer for the second time.

Despite his circumstances, Danny's positivity has become an inspiration The Home Depot store in Newark, Delaware. Since finding Danny on Facebook last spring, the store has raised money and awareness through social media campaigns to help support Danny and childhood cancer research.