HOME DEPOT (THE) (HD)
Home Depot : The Fight Against Childhood Cancer

09/04/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

September 04, 2018

In most ways, Danny is just like other 9-year-old boys. He loves watching sports, playing outside, and spending time with his dad. But, after being in remission for several years, Danny is now receiving aggressive medical treatments as he battles cancer for the second time.

Despite his circumstances, Danny's positivity has become an inspiration The Home Depot store in Newark, Delaware. Since finding Danny on Facebook last spring, the store has raised money and awareness through social media campaigns to help support Danny and childhood cancer research.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 17:21:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 15 736 M
Net income 2019 10 941 M
Debt 2019 23 417 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 21,01
P/E ratio 2020 19,52
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capitalization 230 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)5.93%229 709
LOWE'S COMPANIES17.01%88 757
KINGFISHER-18.77%7 520
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 908
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 311
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 568
