Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE) (HD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/13 07:34:50 pm
209.115 USD   -1.35%
07:01pHOME DEPOT : Walmart Is No. 1 Retailer in Management Top 250
DJ
09/12HOME DEPOT : The Cape Comes Into Its Own
AQ
09/11EMERSON ELECTRI : Unit Recalls Wet/Dry Vacuums Due to Shock Hazard
DJ
News 
Home Depot : Walmart Is No. 1 Retailer in Management Top 250

Home Depot : Walmart Is No. 1 Retailer in Management Top 250

09/13/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Walmart Inc. is ranked highest among retail and wholesale companies in the Management Top 250, while Home Depot Inc. is among the biggest gainers over time.

Walmart is highest in overall management effectiveness, ranked No. 39. It was lifted by a strong performance in the innovation measures, for which it scored in the top 1% of all companies analyzed. Metrics in that category include patents and spending on research and development.

Walmart was weakest in measures of employee engagement and development, scoring in the bottom 15% of companies analyzed. That category tracks things including employees' views on their jobs.

The Management Top 250, compiled by the Drucker Institute, is based on five categories that reflect the core principles of the late business guru Peter Drucker. Mr. Drucker influenced generations of business leaders with his writings, including a regular column in The Wall Street Journal.

Home Depot, No. 52 overall, is among the biggest gainers in the rankings over the past six years. Although the ranking was first published in December, Drucker Institute has calculated scores back through 2012. Home Depot has benefited in particular from an increase in measures of financial strength.

See more analysis and the full list of the 2017 Management Top 250 at wsj.com/managementtop250. Plus, read about how technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, financial, energy, utilities, automotive, consumer products, health care and life sciences, consumer and business services, transportation and logistics, industrial goods and real estate and construction companies rank.

The full methodology is available at on.wsj.com/top-250-methodology.

-- Dave Pettit ( @pettitd)

Write to Dave Pettit at dave.pettit@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOME DEPOT (THE) -1.09% 209.53 Delayed Quote.12.83%
WAL-MART STORES -0.89% 95.11 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 15 741 M
Net income 2019 10 947 M
Debt 2019 23 417 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 22,18
P/E ratio 2020 20,59
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)12.83%242 534
LOWE'S COMPANIES23.03%92 418
KINGFISHER-22.12%7 311
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 925
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 355
SHIMACHU CO., LTD.10.49%1 538
