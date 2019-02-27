Home Depot : Weather Puts Damper On Home Depot Sales

By Sarah Nassauer and Allison Prang

Home Depot Inc. executives said wet weather around the country hurt quarterly sales at the home-improvement chain and, despite sounding upbeat about consumer spending, tempered growth expectations for 2019.

"It was cold, it was snowy and perhaps worst of all, it was wet. Wet weather delays projects and this is evident in our sales performance in the quarter," said Home Depot Chief Executive Craig Menear on a conference call. Outside weather issues, "our business performed in line with our expectations."

Comparable sales rose 3.2% for the quarter ended in February. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting them to increase 4.5%. And the company said it is expecting comparable sales growth in its current fiscal year to come in slightly lower compared with the previous one.

Home Depot's stock fell 1.9% to $186.44 in midday trading. The stock has more than doubled over the past five years as the retailer has benefited from a strong U.S. economy and the troubles of Sears Holdings Corp., which has closed hundreds of locations.

Home Depot said it expects comparable sales for the current fiscal year to increase by 5%. For the 2018 fiscal year, they rose 5.2%. The 2019 fiscal year will have 52 weeks. The 2018 fiscal year included an extra week.

Overall Home Depot sees a strong consumer and a housing market that favors its core business of home improvement projects, said Chief Financial Officer Carol Tomé in an interview.

Homeowners are staying in their homes longer which drives repairs, she said. "Parts of housing are not good, like new houses, but we don't play in that housing market," she said. "We play in the repair and remodels businesses."

Home Depot isn't seeing signs of a slowdown in consumer spending, Ms. Tomé said, even as some retailers reported weaker-than-expected holiday sales growth including Macy's Inc. and L Brands Inc.

"I think all retailers need to look at themselves in the mirror and ask are we in stock, are we carrying the right things, are we driving innovation, are our associates helpful," she said.

Home Depot reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.34 billion, up 32% from a year earlier. Net sales were $26.49 billion, up 11% from a year ago.

The company's board also raised the quarterly dividend by 32% to $1.36 and authorized a new $15 billion share-repurchase program.

