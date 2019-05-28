Retool Your School: Congratulations to the Winners

May 28, 2019
Retool Your School began in 2009 with one primary mission-to give back to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) by facilitating campus updates. The projects funded by the program instill pride among students, faculty, alumni and community supporters.
The winners of The Home Depot's 2019 Retool Your School grants were recently announced.
Melissa Brown, senior manager of marketing, along with Rickey Smiley, HBCU alumnus and radio personality, and Shannon Sharpe, HBCU alumnus, co-host of Skip & Shannon, in addition to many other notable guests, awarded $50,000 to each of the schools listed below, totaling $500,000. Congratulations to the winners:
Winners Cluster 1 School (4,000 students or more)
Alabama A&M University
Southern University and A&M College
Jackson State University
Winners Cluster 2 School (1,201 - 3,999 students)
Alcorn State University
Mississippi Valley State University
Coahoma Community College
Winners Cluster 3 School (1,200 students or less)
Fisk University
Lane College
Meharry Medical College
Winner of the Campaign of the Year Award
Tennessee State University