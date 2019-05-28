Retool Your School: Congratulations to the Winners

May 28, 2019

Retool Your School began in 2009 with one primary mission-to give back to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) by facilitating campus updates. The projects funded by the program instill pride among students, faculty, alumni and community supporters.

The winners of The Home Depot's 2019 Retool Your School grants were recently announced.

Melissa Brown, senior manager of marketing, along with Rickey Smiley, HBCU alumnus and radio personality, and Shannon Sharpe, HBCU alumnus, co-host of Skip & Shannon, in addition to many other notable guests, awarded $50,000 to each of the schools listed below, totaling $500,000. Congratulations to the winners:

Winners Cluster 1 School (4,000 students or more)

Alabama A&M University

Southern University and A&M College

Jackson State University

Winners Cluster 2 School (1,201 - 3,999 students)

Alcorn State University

Mississippi Valley State University

Coahoma Community College

Winners Cluster 3 School (1,200 students or less)

Fisk University

Lane College

Meharry Medical College

Winner of the Campaign of the Year Award

Tennessee State University