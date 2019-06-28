Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE)

(HD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/28 01:27:48 pm
208.5 USD   +0.71%
12:36pSUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT : Bell Nursery Branches Out
PU
06/27Britain's Kingfisher turns to Carrefour veteran to revive fortunes
RE
06/26SUPPLY CHAIN : Answering Disaster Needs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Supplier Spotlight: Bell Nursery Branches Out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

June 28, 2019

Growing sustainably for The Home Depot has been Bell Nursery's business since 1995. The Elkridge, Maryland-based grower produces and ships more than 100 million locally-grown annuals, perennials, shrubs and - during the holidays - poinsettias each year to hundreds of Home Depot stores.

Locally sourced, environmentally-conscious nurseries like Bell Nursery use sustainable practices to grow hardy plants that don't have to travel far to reach your home garden.

'The Home Depot has always been encouraging us to pursue sustainable initiatives,' says Brett Guthrie, chief operating officer of Bell Nursery.

Using cutting-edge growing practices earned Bell NurseWoodry the gold standard in floriculture and horticulture: a 'Veriflora Sustainably Grown' certification. This huge milestone means they meet or exceed benchmarks for sustainable crop production, product quality, employee health and safety, ecosystem protection and product purity.

Another turning point came in 2014 when Bell Nursery began growing plants without neonicotinoids, or neonics. They became one of the first growers to do so for The Home Depot. Now, 98% of plants sold by  The Home Depot  are free of neonics.

The nursery also does its part for the environment by using wind power and recycling more than a half-million pounds of cardboard and plastic.

'We hope customers will understand that when they buy a Bell-grown plant, they are getting a product that was produced thoughtfully and with our communities in mind,' Brett says.

Want to read more about Bell's Nursery? Click here.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 16:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME DEPOT (THE)
12:36pSUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT : Bell Nursery Branches Out
PU
06/27Britain's Kingfisher turns to Carrefour veteran to revive fortunes
RE
06/26SUPPLY CHAIN : Answering Disaster Needs
PU
06/24MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ekes Out Gain But Fresh Iran Sanctions Drag Broader Stoc..
DJ
06/24HOME DEPOT : Ringing the Bell to Celebrate 40 Years
PU
06/20HOME DEPOT : A Better World Through Better Products
PU
06/19U.S. companies warn on Trump's tariffs
RE
06/19U.S. companies warn on Trump's tariffs
RE
06/18THE HOMER FUND : Chris' Story
PU
06/18THE HOMER FUND : Chris's Story
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 16 007 M
Net income 2020 11 093 M
Debt 2020 27 546 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 20,47
P/E ratio 2021 18,80
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 205 $
Spread / Average Target -0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)20.49%227 781
LOWE'S COMPANIES7.58%77 791
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 560
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORP LTD14.58%5 879
KINGFISHER3.28%5 708
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About