Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE) (HD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Supplier Spotlight: From Rugs to Riches with Nance Industries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 11:39am EST

January 08, 2019

'When I first started, I never dreamed of all this,' says Carol Nance, founder and CEO of Nance Industries.

Nance Industries started in 1972 as a small carpet and rug company and has grown into a five-plant operation in Calhoun, Georgia, just north of Atlanta. It offers flooring and services to major home centers and retailers by manufacturing a variety of products including area rugs, carpet tiles, luxury vinyl plank, wall décor and stair treads.

Nance has the best-selling carpet tile at The Home Depot, offered both in stores and online. Products like Versatile are affordable and easy to install with a simple, peel and stick application. It comes in a variety of colors and is ideal for residential and commercial areas.

'A lot of the things we do are assembly line, but a lot of things are not, like the custom rug program. It's one of a kind,' says Carol. Under the Custom Rug Program, any Nance carpet product in a store can be customized to any size and shipped directly to the customer.

'This business is so labor intensive, the machinery, the automatic roll-ups, and all of the automatic belts that go into shipping the rugs. We're still buying more and more machinery to meet the demand,' Carol explains.

As the largest woman-owned flooring business in the United States, Carol's more than 45 years in business has paid off. 'I serve on three charitable boards, and I wouldn't be able to do that without what little success I have and that's what's important,' says Carol.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 16:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME DEPOT (THE)
11:39aSUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT : From Rugs to Riches with Nance Industries
PU
01/04HOME DEPOT : Benefits of Recycling Live Christmas Trees
PU
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Soars Over 1,000 Points As Stocks Bounce Back From Chris..
DJ
2018J C PENNEY : Consistent Commitment To Radio For These Brands
AQ
2018U.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
2018HOME DEPOT : Gear Head
PU
2018HOME DEPOT : Christmas Tree Santas Coming to Town
PU
2018SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT : Sexton Farms Christmas Trees
PU
2018HOME DEPOT : Jeanine the Santa Queen
PU
2018HOME DEPOT : Christmas Tree Toppers Across the Country
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 15 737 M
Net income 2019 11 189 M
Debt 2019 24 516 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 18,12
P/E ratio 2020 17,23
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 202 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)1.05%199 972
LOWE'S COMPANIES1.63%76 803
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 155
KINGFISHER6.22%5 939
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 197
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 009
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.