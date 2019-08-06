Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE)

(HD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The Home Depot : to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on August 20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 08:01am EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 20, at 9 a.m. ET.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/)

A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon on August 20.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,291 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2018, The Home Depot had sales of $108.2 billion and earnings of $11.1 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-to-host-second-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-on-august-20-300896557.html

SOURCE The Home Depot


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME DEPOT (THE)
08:01aTHE HOME DEPOT : to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on August ..
PR
06:45aJ.C. Penney's revolving door of CEOs
RE
08/01U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, h..
RE
08/01U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, h..
RE
08/01Lowe's Lays Off Thousands of Store Workers--2nd Update
DJ
08/01DESIGNING FOR THD : A Universal Language
PU
07/25HOME DEPOT : General Counsel Reflects on Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens
PU
07/24HOME DEPOT : Go Behind the Scenes with “Give Me An H” - The Home Dep..
PU
07/24GIVE ME AN H : Jose Barra Shares How His Grandmother Shaped his Approach to Reta..
PU
07/23HOME DEPOT : AutoNation replaces new CEO with a new CEO
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group