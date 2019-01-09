Log in
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
01/09/2019

SHREVEPORT, La., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HFBL), the holding company for Home Federal Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on January 9, 2019, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 4, 2019, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on January 21, 2019.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank, which conducts business from its six full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana. Additional information is available at www.hfbla.com.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend,” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.”  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
James R. Barlow, President and Chief Executive Officer
(318) 222-1145

hfbl logo.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Barlow President, CEO, COO & Director
Daniel R. Herndon Chairman
Glen W. Brown CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Walter T. Colquitt Independent Director
Scott D. Lawrence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME FEDERAL BANCORP INC OF LOUISIANA5.13%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.02%335 068
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%266 275
BANK OF AMERICA3.53%250 851
WELLS FARGO3.17%224 253
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.47%221 141
