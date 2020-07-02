Home Invest Belgium : Alain Verheulpen joins management team Home Invest Belgium

Under embargo until July 1st, 2020 - 5.40 PM
Alain Verheulpen joins management team Home Invest Belgium
July 1st, 2020 - Home Invest Belgium, the specialist in residential real estate for the letting market, announces that Alain Verheulpen will be joining its management team as Head of Acquisition and Development from September 2020.
Alain Verheulpen (46), civil construction engineer by degree, started his career at Interbuild. He joined AXA in 2001, where he currently serves as Head of Development and Works. Home Invest Belgium is no stranger to him as he has been a valued member of its project and investment committees for several years
Sven Janssens, CEO: "We will be able to expand and streamline our development activities, which are a crucial part of our business model, thanks to Alain's extensive experience. I am looking forward to our collaboration".
ABOUT HOME INVEST BELGIUM
Home Invest Belgium is a public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR) specializing in acquisition, sale, development and management of residential real estate. On March 31st 2020, Home Invest Belgium held a property portfolio of € 634 million in Belgium and The Netherlands.
Home Invest Belgium is listed on Euronext Brussel [HOMI] since June 1999. On March 31st 2020, the market capitalization amounted to € 346 million.