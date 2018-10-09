Log in
HOME INVEST BELGIUM (HOMI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/09 04:40:55 pm
87.7 EUR   -0.11%
Home Invest Belgium : Appointment new CEO

10/09/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

Under embargo until October 9th, 2018 - 5.40 PM

Regulated information

Regula

Home Invest Belgium appoints its new Chief

Executive Officer

The Boards of Directors of Home Invest Belgium SA/NV has appointed Mr Sven Janssens as future Chief Executive Officer. Mr Janssens will join the company on December 3rd, 2018.

The Board of Directors has also decided to proceed to the appointment by co-option of Mr Janssens as executive director for the remaining period of the mandate of the previous CEO (i.e. until the next ordinary general meeting which will be held in 2022), subject to the approval of the FSMA.

The official appointment of Mr Janssens as director will be presented during the next general shareholders' meeting.

Sven Janssens (46) has studied architecture. After gaining experience as an architect and project manager he dedicated his further career to property management as from 2003, for Trevi Services SA. In 2006, he joined Leasinvest Real Estate and took up the function of Head of Property Management. Since 2016, he was the Chief Operating Officer of the same company.

Liévin Van Overstraeten, President of the Board of Directors: "We are delighted with the arrival of Sven Janssens as Chief Executive Officer. His experience, his knowledge of RREC regulations and his personality are important assets to fulfill the ambitions of Home Invest Belgium in an effective and intelligent way: rising to a leading, professional, innovative and successful role in the residential market of the future."

For additional information

Lieven Van Overstraeten President of the Board of Directors Tel: +32.2.740.14.51

E-mail: lvo@homeinvest.be

ABOUT HOME INVEST BELGIUM

Home Invest Belgium

Boulevard de la Woluwe 46, box 11 B - 1200 Brussels www.homeinvestbelgium.be

Since its creation in 1999, Home Invest Belgium has been a Belgian real estate company listed on the stock market and specialised in residential real estate dedicated to the letting market and certain types of touristic accommodations. As the owner of a portfolio of over € 480 million, it makes quality residential real estate available to its tenants and provides them with professional management services. Home Invest Belgium also develops its own projects to ensure the growth of its portfolio and also conducts regular arbitration on a fraction of said portfolio. The portfolio of the company is spread over Belgium and The Netherlands.

Home Invest Belgium is listed on the Euronext Brussels continuous market (HOMI) and enjoys the Belgian tax status of a Belgian REIT (RREC - regulated real estate company).

Disclaimer

Home Invest Belgium NV published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 17:27:07 UTC
