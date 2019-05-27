Home Invest Belgium : DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
0
05/27/2019 | 01:09pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Regulated information
Under embargo until 27 May 2019- 5:40PM
DI SC LO SU RE O F T RANS PARENC Y N OT IF ICA TI ON
A R T I C L E 1 4 O F T H E L A W O F 2 M A Y 2 0 0 7 R E G A R D I N G T H E D I S C L O S U R E O F M A J O R H O L D I N G S ( T R A N S P A R E N C Y L A W )
In accordance with the transparency law, Home Invest Belgium announces to have received a notification (dated 16 May 2019) indicating that Mr Antoon Van Overstraeten has dropped below the participation threshold of 3%.
Below an overview of the shareholder structure of Home Invest Belgium on the date of this press release:
SHAREHOLDERS1
NUMBER OF SHARES
% OF CAPITAL
Van Overstraeten Group2
880 965
26,7%
AXA Belgium SA3
537 830
16,3%
Echtgenoten Van Overtveldt - Henry de Frahan
102 792
3,1%
Other shareholders
1 778 271
53,9%
Total
3 299 858
100,0%
The complete notification as well as the latest shareholder structure may also be consulted on the website of Home Invest Belgium : www.homeinvestbelgium.be.
Shareholders who deposited a statement in accordance with the law of May 2nd, 2007 regarding transparency.
Stavos Luxemburg SA is 97% controlled by Burgerlijke Maatschap BMVO 2014. BMVO 2014 is 25% controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor Stavos and 75% controlled by Burgerlijke Maatschap Van Overstraeten. Burgerlijke Maatschap Van Overstraeten is 99.9% controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor Stavos. Stichting Administratiekantoor Stavos is controlled by Liévin, Hans, Johan en Bart Van Overstraeten. Cocky NV is 99.9% controlled by Burgerlijke Maatschap Van Overstraeten. VOP NV is 99.9% controlled by Stavos Luxemburg SA.
AXA Belgium is a subsidiary of AXA Holdings Belgium which is itself a subsidiary of AXA NV.
Home Invest Belgium is a Belgian REIT (BE-REIT) specialising in the purchase, development, rental and management of residential real estate. On 31 March 2019, Home Invest Belgium holds a real estate portfolio worth over €570 million in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Home Invest Belgium has been listed on Euronext Brussels since 1999 [HOMI]. As at 31 March 2019, the market capitalisation stands at €325 million.