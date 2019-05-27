Log in
HOME INVEST BELGIUM

(HOMI)
05/27 05:19:00 pm
96.1000 EUR   -0.31%
01:09pHOME INVEST BELGIUM : Disclosure of transparency notification
PU
05/15HOME INVEST BELGIUM : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018HOME INVEST BELGIUM : Financial report
CO
Home Invest Belgium : DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

05/27/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Under embargo until 27 May 2019- 5:40PM

DI SC LO SU RE O F T RANS PARENC Y N OT IF ICA TI ON

A R T I C L E 1 4 O F T H E L A W O F 2 M A Y 2 0 0 7 R E G A R D I N G T H E D I S C L O S U R E O F M A J O R H O L D I N G S ( T R A N S P A R E N C Y L A W )

In accordance with the transparency law, Home Invest Belgium announces to have received a notification (dated 16 May 2019) indicating that Mr Antoon Van Overstraeten has dropped below the participation threshold of 3%.

Below an overview of the shareholder structure of Home Invest Belgium on the date of this press release:

SHAREHOLDERS1

NUMBER OF SHARES

% OF CAPITAL

Van Overstraeten Group2

880 965

26,7%

AXA Belgium SA3

537 830

16,3%

Echtgenoten Van Overtveldt - Henry de Frahan

102 792

3,1%

Other shareholders

1 778 271

53,9%

Total

3 299 858

100,0%

The complete notification as well as the latest shareholder structure may also be consulted on the website of Home Invest Belgium : www.homeinvestbelgium.be.

  1. Shareholders who deposited a statement in accordance with the law of May 2nd, 2007 regarding transparency.
  2. Stavos Luxemburg SA is 97% controlled by Burgerlijke Maatschap BMVO 2014. BMVO 2014 is 25% controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor Stavos and 75% controlled by Burgerlijke Maatschap Van Overstraeten. Burgerlijke Maatschap Van Overstraeten is 99.9% controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor Stavos. Stichting Administratiekantoor Stavos is controlled by Liévin, Hans, Johan en Bart Van Overstraeten. Cocky NV is 99.9% controlled by Burgerlijke Maatschap Van Overstraeten. VOP NV is 99.9% controlled by Stavos Luxemburg SA.
  3. AXA Belgium is a subsidiary of AXA Holdings Belgium which is itself a subsidiary of AXA NV.

___________________________________________________________________________________

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Under embargo until 27 May 2019- 5:40PM

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Sven Janssens

Preben Bruggeman

CEO

CFO

Phone : +32 2 740 95 95

Phone: +32 2 740 95 95

E-mail : sja@homeinvest.be

E-mail: pbr@homeinvest.be

About Home Invest Belgium

Home Invest Belgium is a Belgian REIT (BE-REIT) specialising in the purchase, development, rental and management of residential real estate. On 31 March 2019, Home Invest Belgium holds a real estate portfolio worth over €570 million in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Home Invest Belgium has been listed on Euronext Brussels since 1999 [HOMI]. As at 31 March 2019, the market capitalisation stands at €325 million.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Home Invest Belgium NV published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 17:08:07 UTC
