Home Invest Belgium : DISCLOSURE OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

In accordance with the transparency law, Home Invest Belgium announces to have received a notification (dated 16 May 2019) indicating that Mr Antoon Van Overstraeten has dropped below the participation threshold of 3%.

Below an overview of the shareholder structure of Home Invest Belgium on the date of this press release:

SHAREHOLDERS1 NUMBER OF SHARES % OF CAPITAL Van Overstraeten Group2 880 965 26,7% AXA Belgium SA3 537 830 16,3% Echtgenoten Van Overtveldt - Henry de Frahan 102 792 3,1% Other shareholders 1 778 271 53,9% Total 3 299 858 100,0%

The complete notification as well as the latest shareholder structure may also be consulted on the website of Home Invest Belgium : www.homeinvestbelgium.be.