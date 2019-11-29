Home Invest Belgium : Transparency notification AXA SA

Regulated information

Under embargo until November 29th 2019 - 5:40 PM

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

ARTICLE 14 OF THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (TRANSPARENCY ACT)

1. Summary of the notification

In accordance with the Transparency Act, Home Invest Belgium announces to have received a notification on November 25th 2019 from AXA SA in which it appears that AXA Holdings Belgium SA has transferred 215,730 shares to AXA Belgium SA on November 21st 2019.

2. Content of the notification

The notification signed on November 26th 2019 by AXA SA, AXA Holdings Belgium SA and AXA Belgium SA contains the following information:

Reasons for the notification: the acquisition or transfer of rights to vote or securities giving the right to vote

Notification by a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the notification requirement: AXA SA

Transaction date: November 21 st 2019

2019 Relevant threshold: 15%

Denominator : 3,299,858

Details of the notification:

AXA SA does not have shares of Home Invest Belgium

AXA Belgium SA does not have shares of Home Invest Belgium

AXA Holdings Belgium SA has 521,830 shares of Home Invest Belgium Altogether, they have 521,830 shares of Home Invest Belgium

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

AXA Belgium SA is 94.93% controlled by AXA Holdings Belgium SA and 5.07%



controlled by AXA SA.