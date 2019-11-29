Log in
Home Invest Belgium

HOME INVEST BELGIUM

(HOMI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 11/29 11:35:13 am
115 EUR   --.--%
12:23pHOME INVEST BELGIUM : Transparency notification AXA SA
11/18HOME INVEST BELGIUM : Threshold crossings
11/12HOME INVEST BELGIUM S.A. : quaterly earnings release
Home Invest Belgium : Transparency notification AXA SA

11/29/2019 | 12:23pm EST

Regulated information

Under embargo until November 29th 2019 - 5:40 PM

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

ARTICLE 14 OF THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (TRANSPARENCY ACT)

1. Summary of the notification

In accordance with the Transparency Act, Home Invest Belgium announces to have received a notification on November 25th 2019 from AXA SA in which it appears that AXA Holdings Belgium SA has transferred 215,730 shares to AXA Belgium SA on November 21st 2019.

2. Content of the notification

The notification signed on November 26th 2019 by AXA SA, AXA Holdings Belgium SA and AXA Belgium SA contains the following information:

  • Reasons for the notification: the acquisition or transfer of rights to vote or securities giving the right to vote
  • Notification by a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Person subject to the notification requirement: AXA SA
  • Transaction date: November 21st 2019
  • Relevant threshold: 15%
  • Denominator : 3,299,858
  • Details of the notification:
  1. AXA SA does not have shares of Home Invest Belgium
  1. AXA Belgium SA does not have shares of Home Invest Belgium
    1. AXA Holdings Belgium SA has 521,830 shares of Home Invest Belgium
    1. Altogether, they have 521,830 shares of Home Invest Belgium
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    1. AXA Belgium SA is 94.93% controlled by AXA Holdings Belgium SA and 5.07%

controlled by AXA SA.

  1. AXA Holdings Belgium SA is 100% controlled by AXA SA.
    1. AXA SA is not a controlled entity.
  • Additional information:
    1. Transparency notification done after the transfer of 215,730 shares by AXA

Holdings Belgium SA to AXA Belgium SA on November 21st 2019 without change in the consolidated shareholding of Axa SA.

  1. The operational entities of the AXA group, including the insurance companies of the AXA subsidiaries, operate and exercice a voting right independently from any other entity of the AXA group which carries out wealth management activities, under the conditions specified in article 11, paragraph 2, of the Law of 2 May 2007.

3. Various

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Sven Janssens

Preben Bruggeman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +32.2.740.14.51

Home Invest Belgium

E-mail: investors@homeinvest.be

Woluwedal 46, Box 11

www.homeinvestbelgium.be

B - 1200 Brussels

Disclaimer

Home Invest Belgium NV published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 17:22:03 UTC
