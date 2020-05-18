Under embargo until May 18th 2020 - 5.40 PM

Regulated information

Home Invest Belgium continues growth with new development

project in Brussels

May 18th 2020 - Home Invest Belgium, the specialist in residential real estate, has bought 100% of the shares of Clarestates BV, owner of a building in Brussels, on May 18th.

The former office building, with an effective surface area of 4,880 m², is located rue Leon Theodor n°85-89 in Jette. The building comprises a ground floor rented to fitness company Jims, four upper floors which are currently being rented to the Secondary School of the Athenée Royal de Ganshoren and 55 underground car parks. The contractual rents represent € 400,000 on a yearly basis.

The project is located in the centre of Jette, close to the well-known place du Miroir, in a neighbourhood offering good rental potential. Once the lease agreements expire, Home Invest Belgium aims to reconvert the existing building into a residential project comprising more or less 35 residential units and a retail space on the ground floor. Home Invest Belgium plans to start the works in 2026. The total investment (acquisition, studies and construction works) represents

€ 11 million. The initial gross yield after reconversion is expected to reach around 5%.

The price of the company shares is based on the current property value of the building and stands at € 5 million. The takeover has been financed with existing credit lines from the RREC.