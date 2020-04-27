Home Product Center : First-Quarter Profit Falls 11%

By Yi Wei Wong



Home Product Center PCL (HMPRO.TH) reported that its first-quarter profit fell 11% compared with a year earlier due to lower sales.

The furniture supplier said on Tuesday that its profit was 1.27 billion baht ($39.1 million) while total revenue fell 7.4% to THB15.33 billion.

Home Product Center is shifting its marketing and retail operations online as Thailand's government has ordered a temporary business shutdown to limit the spread of Covid-19, it said in a release. Since March, the company has closed 66 HomePro stores and seven Mega Home stores to comply with the lockdown.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com