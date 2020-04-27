Log in
Home Product Center : First-Quarter Profit Falls 11%

04/27/2020 | 10:12pm EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

Home Product Center PCL (HMPRO.TH) reported that its first-quarter profit fell 11% compared with a year earlier due to lower sales.

The furniture supplier said on Tuesday that its profit was 1.27 billion baht ($39.1 million) while total revenue fell 7.4% to THB15.33 billion.

Home Product Center is shifting its marketing and retail operations online as Thailand's government has ordered a temporary business shutdown to limit the spread of Covid-19, it said in a release. Since March, the company has closed 66 HomePro stores and seven Mega Home stores to comply with the lockdown.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 62 452 M
EBIT 2020 6 595 M
Net income 2020 5 372 M
Debt 2020 9 377 M
Yield 2020 2,44%
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,91x
EV / Sales2021 2,59x
Capitalization 172 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,71  THB
Last Close Price 13,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
