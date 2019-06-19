DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2019



19.06.2019 / 17:14







home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2019

All proposals have been approved

Shareholders discharged members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board

Berlin, 19 June 2019 - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") today held its Annual General Meeting in Berlin. All agenda items proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting were approved. A total of 75% of the voting share capital was represented.

The shareholders discharged the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2018.

"Following the IPO in June 2018, we initiated important investments that will enable future growth and profitability improvements", said Marc Appelhoff, Co-CEO of home24. "They will result in step-by-step improvements so that by the end of the year we will reach break-even on the basis of adjusted EBITDA. home24 is already the first destination for pure online Home & Living in continental Europe and Brazil. We want to strengthen and expand this position".

The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are published on:

https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html

About home24

home24 is the leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 100.000 article numbers from more than 500 manufacturers, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 1.000 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the "Mobly" brand. In Europe, the Company delivers its products - regardless of size and weight - free of charge to the homes of its customers and also offers free returns. home24's product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.home24.com.



Media contact:

Viktoria Solms

viktoria.solms@home24.de

+49 162 244 07 65

Investor contact:

Philipp Steinhäuser

ir@home24.de

+49 30 201 634 728



Legal disclaimer:

This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements contain no guarantee for the occurrence of future results and developments and are associated with known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions or underlying assumptions contained in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this publication.