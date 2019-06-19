Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Home24 SE    H24   DE000A14KEB5

HOME24 SE

(H24)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 11:20am EDT

DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2019

19.06.2019 / 17:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2019

  • All proposals have been approved
  • Shareholders discharged members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board

Berlin, 19 June 2019 - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") today held its Annual General Meeting in Berlin. All agenda items proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting were approved. A total of 75% of the voting share capital was represented.

The shareholders discharged the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2018.

"Following the IPO in June 2018, we initiated important investments that will enable future growth and profitability improvements", said Marc Appelhoff, Co-CEO of home24. "They will result in step-by-step improvements so that by the end of the year we will reach break-even on the basis of adjusted EBITDA. home24 is already the first destination for pure online Home & Living in continental Europe and Brazil. We want to strengthen and expand this position".

The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items of the Annual General Meeting are published on:
https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html

---END---


About home24

home24 is the leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 100.000 article numbers from more than 500 manufacturers, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 1.000 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the "Mobly" brand. In Europe, the Company delivers its products - regardless of size and weight - free of charge to the homes of its customers and also offers free returns. home24's product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.home24.com.


Media contact:
Viktoria Solms
viktoria.solms@home24.de
+49 162 244 07 65

Investor contact:
Philipp Steinhäuser
ir@home24.de
+49 30 201 634 728

Legal disclaimer:

This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements contain no guarantee for the occurrence of future results and developments and are associated with known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions or underlying assumptions contained in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this publication.


19.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 - 609880019
Fax: +49 30 - 2016329499
E-mail: ir@home24.de
Internet: www.home24.com
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5
WKN: A14KEB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 827507

 
End of News DGAP News Service

827507  19.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=827507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME24 SE
11:20aHOME24 SE : Annual General Meeting 2019
EQ
05/29HOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
05/23HOME24 SE : quaterly earnings release
05/23HOME24 SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
04/25HOME24 SE : home24 publishes annual report for the year 2018
EQ
04/23HOME24 SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
04/17HOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
04/02HOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/19HOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
02/22HOME24 SE : Correction of a release from 20/02/2019 according to Article 40, Sec..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 372 M
EBIT 2019 -46,3 M
Net income 2019 -57,2 M
Finance 2019 53,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Capitalization 102 M
Chart HOME24 SE
Duration : Period :
home24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,4 €
Spread / Average Target 215%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Schaback Chief Technology Officer
Alexander Samwer Member-Supervisory Board
Verena Mohaupt Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Senitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME24 SE-64.61%119
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.56%13 892
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.20.89%4 577
DUNELM GROUP PLC67.93%2 286
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.4.51%1 737
RH-5.56%1 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About