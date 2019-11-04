Log in
Home24 SE    H24   DE000A14KEB5

HOME24 SE

(H24)
home24 SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/04/2019 | 03:25am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.11.2019 / 09:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: whiletrue GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Schaback
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
home24 SE

b) LEI
5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.4495 EUR 11123.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.4495 EUR 11123.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-10-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54627  04.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 375 M
EBIT 2019 -60,5 M
Net income 2019 -56,0 M
Finance 2019 2,55 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,89x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,12x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 121 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Schaback Chief Technology Officer
Alexander Samwer Member-Supervisory Board
Verena Mohaupt Member-Supervisory Board
Franco Danesi Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME24 SE-58.79%135
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.83%16 933
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.32.39%5 211
RH46.75%3 284
DUNELM GROUP PLC46.77%2 075
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.18.20%1 646
