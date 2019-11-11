DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: home24 SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



11.11.2019 / 11:51

home24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 26, 2019 German: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html English: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html

