home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/11/2019 | 05:55am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: home24 SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.11.2019 / 11:51
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

home24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 26, 2019 German: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html English: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

909369  11.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
