home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
0
11/11/2019 | 05:55am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: home24 SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
11.11.2019 / 11:51
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
home24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :