Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Home24 SE    H24   DE000A14KEB5

HOME24 SE

(H24)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: home24 SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
home24 SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.05.2020 / 10:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

home24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/German/4300/veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020
Address: https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4300/publications.html

06.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1037139  06.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1037139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HOME24 SE
04:10aHOME24 SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
04/09HOME24 : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/07HOME24 SE : HOME24 PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2019: home24 confirms th..
EQ
04/02HOME24 SE : annual earnings release
04/01HOME24 SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
03/27HOME24 : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/11IKEA new CEO targets 'even more affordable' furniture as habits shift
RE
02/11IKEA new CEO targets 'even more affordable' furniture as habits shift
RE
02/11HOME24 SE : home24 achieves major milestone: break-even in fourth quarter combin..
EQ
01/10HOME24 SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 415 M
EBIT 2020 -41,5 M
Net income 2020 -43,7 M
Debt 2020 22,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,08x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 91,5 M
Chart HOME24 SE
Duration : Period :
home24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,77  €
Last Close Price 3,47  €
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 95,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Appelhoff Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Schaback Chief Technology Officer
Verena Mohaupt Member-Supervisory Board
Franco Danesi Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME24 SE-18.07%101
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.61%17 323
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-14.75%4 652
RH-33.36%2 645
DUNELM GROUP PLC-24.13%2 329
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-67.75%699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group