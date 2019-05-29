Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Home24 SE    H24   DE000A14KEB5

HOME24 SE

(H24)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: home24 SE
home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.05.2019 / 18:55
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: home24 SE
Street: Greifswalder Straße 212-213
Postal code: 10405
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Rocket Internet SE
City of registered office, country: Berlin, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 May 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 18.80 % % 18.80 % 26060010
Previous notification 22.45 % % 22.45 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A14KEB5 4816852 83033 18.48 % 0.32 %
Total 4899885 18.80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Rocket Internet SE 18.48 % % 18.48 %
Bambino 53. VV GmbH (vormals: Bambino 53. V V UG (haftungsbeschränkt)) % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 May 2019


29.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

817437  29.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=817437&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME24 SE
01:00pHOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
05/23HOME24 SE : quaterly earnings release
05/23HOME24 SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
04/25HOME24 SE : home24 publishes annual report for the year 2018
EQ
04/23HOME24 SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
04/17HOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
04/02HOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/19HOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
02/22HOME24 SE : Correction of a release from 20/02/2019 according to Article 40, Sec..
EQ
02/20HOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 383 M
EBIT 2019 -43,3 M
Net income 2019 -45,0 M
Finance 2019 53,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 106 M
Chart HOME24 SE
Duration : Period :
home24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,0 €
Spread / Average Target 292%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Schaback Chief Technology Officer
Alexander Samwer Member-Supervisory Board
Verena Mohaupt Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Senitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME24 SE-65.51%119
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.67%14 027
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.3.23%4 122
DUNELM GROUP PLC61.09%2 228
RH-25.20%1 835
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.22.44%1 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About