home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07/10/2020 | 01:20pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: home24 SE
10.07.2020 / 19:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|home24 SE
|Street:
|Greifswalder Straße 212-213
|Postal code:
|10405
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299002T3WE6IWG0E854
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Kinnevik AB (publ)
City of registered office, country: Stockholm, Sweden
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|26409186
|Previous notification
|11.94 %
|0.00 %
|11.94 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A14KEB5
|0
|0
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Sales 2020
404 M
457 M
457 M
|Net income 2020
-43,7 M
-49,4 M
-49,4 M
|Net Debt 2020
9,50 M
10,7 M
10,7 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-4,23x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
186 M
210 M
211 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,48x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 540
|Free-Float
|92,1%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends HOME24 SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
8,50 €
|Last Close Price
7,06 €
|Spread / Highest target
27,5%
|Spread / Average Target
20,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
13,3%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|HOME24 SE
|44.58%
|210