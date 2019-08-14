Log in
home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
08/14/2019 | 05:30pm BST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: home24 SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.08.2019 / 18:27
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Aug 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
26270796


14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857905  14.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=857905&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
