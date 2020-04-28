Log in
HomeServe : Launches Telefix, A Remote Home Repair Assistance Service

04/28/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

Homeowners sheltering in Place to Receive Free Repair Consultations during COVID-19 Crisis

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of home repair solutions, launched Telefix, a new remote home repair assistance option. The new service, which is in early release, allows qualified technicians to remotely examine, diagnose, and even offer repair guidance to help homeowners solve common home repairs without stepping foot into the home. Through Telefix, users can save some money during these challenging times with free remote DIY guidance from experts in the plumbing, electrical and HVAC trades. If a repair cannot be made remotely, users will have the option of on-site repairs by licensed technicians.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005853/en/

Telefix works in three simple steps. (Photo: Business Wire)

Telefix works in three simple steps. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As homeowners do their part to ‘flatten the curve,’ we’ve found that many of our customers are limiting who they let in their homes given COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Yet with sheltering in place also putting increased demand on home systems, there’s been an associated uptick in some home repair issues that require service,” said HomeServe USA Chief Executive Officer John Kitzie. “Given these two factors are today’s new normal, HomeServe is adapting its core business to meet homeowner needs. Telefix, a remote repair option, offers a peace-of-mind solution to common home repair needs during this unprecedented time."

A homeowner who has a problem related to their home’s electrical, plumbing or HVAC systems can call 1-833-TELEFIX or visit www.telefix.com for click-to-call capability. Help is available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. HomeServe’s trained repair management specialists, who are also now working from home, will schedule a session with a qualified technician who will help homeowners diagnose the problem and walk through a possible repair over the phone or via video when available. If a remote repair is not possible, homeowners will have the option to schedule an in-person repair. Homeowners can rest assured that if an in-home repair is needed, HomeServe’s technicians are trained in social distancing protocols and have the appropriate personal protection equipment. For more information on HomeServe’s COVID-19 practices visit www.homeserve.com/sc/service-update.

Telefix is available to homeowners in the continental U.S. (except CA). Help is available at 1-833-TELEFIX or at www.telefix.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.

Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 750 leading municipal, utility and association partners.

HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, and is a sponsor of This Old House on PBS, working together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.


© Business Wire 2020
