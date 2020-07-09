HomeServe USA : Releases First Annual Report on Success of HomeServe Cares Foundation

112 Pro-Bono Jobs Completed and $115,000 in Grants Awarded

HomeServe USA, a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.4 million customers across the US and Canada, recently released its first annual report detailing the success of the HomeServe Cares Foundation (HSCF) over the past year. Launched in April 2019, the HSCF is backed by a substantial financial commitment to support the mission of “Spreading Hope and Supporting Communities One Home at a Time.”

“People are at the heart of everything we do at HomeServe. While we’ve always been a company to lend a helping hand when people needed it over the years, the creation and launch of the HomeServe Care Foundation was an opportunity to take our efforts to the next level,” said HomeServe CEO John Kitzie.

“Our four pillars – People, Community, Veterans, and the Common Good – are designed to help us support the people and communities we serve,” explained Kitzie. “Whether we’re working with one of our network contractors to replace severely damaged service lines for a resident without the means to pay or helping nonprofit organizations enhance the services people reply on, we do it for one reason: to do good. We’re just getting started with the Foundation, and I’m excited about all the possibilities that lie ahead to help even more people.”

The HSCF was founded on four key pillars:

Caring For People: Over the past year, 112 jobs were completed free of charge for eligible non-customer homeowners who faced a home emergency they were unable to handle financially. The pro-bono jobs completed saved these homeowners more than $220,000 in repair costs. Caring For Community: The HSCF awards grants to municipalities and non-profits to help fund community-based projects. Over the past year, $115,000 in grants were awarded for projects ranging from efforts to boost Americans with Disability Act compliance and aging in place initiatives to addressing veterans’ homelessness and building healthy public recreation spaces. Caring For Vets: HomeServe’s veterans hiring initiative connects current and transitioning military men and women with the HomeServe contractor network with the objective of placing veterans into paid apprenticeships in the trades. The HSCF also rallied employees to support veterans by coordinating food donation drives for veteran-focused nonprofit organizations located near HomeServe’s primary U.S. office locations. Additionally, two of the Caring for Community grants were given to veterans focused initiatives. Caring For Good: HomeServe’s employee-directed corporate charitable matching program and initiatives to make it easier for HomeServe employees to participate in volunteer efforts resulted in donations to 58 supported charities and hundreds of volunteer hours by HomeServe’s employees.

For more information about the HomeServe Cares Foundation and to download a copy of the annual report, visit www.homeservecaresfoundation.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.

Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 950 leading municipal, utility and association partners.

HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

