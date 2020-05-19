Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Homeserve plc    HSV   GB00BYYTFB60

HOMESERVE PLC

(HSV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/19 04:06:25 am
1190.5 GBp   +2.19%
03:36aHOMESERVE : sees no rise in cancellations amid COVID-19 pandemic
RE
02:13aHOMESERVE : Final Results
PU
05/14HOMESERVE PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HomeServe : sees no rise in cancellations amid COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 03:36am EDT

British home repair services provider HomeServe Plc said on Tuesday it has not yet seen any noticeable increase in cancellations despite the coronavirus crisis, but has paused most large scale marketing campaigns.

The company's adjusted pretax profit for the year ended March 31 rose to 181 million pounds ($221.60 million) from 161.7 million pounds a year ago, while revenue jumped 13% to 1.13 billion pounds.

HomeServe shares, part of the FTSE 250 midcap index, climbed 5% to 1,224 pence by 0708 GMT.

"We have all become acutely aware of the importance of our homes over the last few months, which means that HomeServe's purpose of making home repairs and improvements easy has never been more relevant," founder and Chief Executive Officer Richard Harpin said in a statement.

Millions of people across the world have been confined to their homes amid government-imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

HomeServe said it was now working with over 950 utilities, up from 700 in fiscal 2019, and has access to 64 million households versus 60 million a year earlier.

"HomeServe has proven resilient during the COVID-19 crisis, making further progress in signing new affinity partners and customers, as well as continuing to complete emergency repairs," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a note as they upgraded the stock to "overweight".

($1 = 0.8168 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HOMESERVE PLC
03:36aHOMESERVE : sees no rise in cancellations amid COVID-19 pandemic
RE
02:13aHOMESERVE : Final Results
PU
05/14HOMESERVE PLC : annual earnings release
04/28HOMESERVE : Launches Telefix, A Remote Home Repair Assistance Service
BU
04/22HOMESERVE : Announces Winners of “Caring For Community” Grant Progra..
BU
04/07HOMESERVE : Trading Statement
PU
04/02HOMESERVE PLC : annual sales release
03/23HOMESERVE PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/11HOMESERVE PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
03/02HOMESERVE USA : Honored with 30 Stevie Awards® for Sales & Customer Service
BU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 128 M
EBIT 2020 203 M
Net income 2020 119 M
Debt 2020 472 M
Yield 2020 2,04%
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,87x
EV / Sales2021 3,60x
Capitalization 3 899 M
Chart HOMESERVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Homeserve plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOMESERVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 252,31 GBp
Last Close Price 1 165,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard David Harpin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Barry Gibson Chairman
David Jonathan Bower Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thomas J. Rusin Executive Director
Edward Martin Fitzmaurice Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOMESERVE PLC-7.83%4 760
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-18.47%6 686
FRONTDOOR, INC.-8.86%3 690
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-30.27%1 799
JAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM CO.,LTD.2.97%190
AA-65.26%152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group