Homology Medicines : 07/21/2020 Homology Medicines Appoints Jeff Poulton to the Board of Directors​

- Executive with Extensive Rare Disease Expertise in Global Finance and Commercial Operations -

BEDFORD, Mass.,July 21, 2020- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today that Jeff Poulton has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Poulton is the Chief Financial Officer at Alnylam. Mr. Poulton brings 25 years of experience to Homology's Board of Directors, including leading finance, business development and commercial operations at companies using differentiated technologies to develop treatments for patients with rare diseases.

'I had the pleasure of working with Jeff before, and I know first-hand how his strategic financial and operational leadership contributed to the success of a global rare disease commercial business,' said Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Homology Medicines. 'Jeff has also displayed a long-term commitment to help patients and their families, which aligns with Homology's mission to develop our gene therapy and nuclease-free gene editing platform into new treatments and potential cures. He joins at an important time in the development of our pipeline, and we look forward to his guidance as we progress our Phase 1/2 pheNIX gene therapy clinical trial for adults with PKU and work toward bringing our other development candidates to the clinic.'

Prior to his role at Alnylam, Mr. Poulton served as CFO at Indigo Agriculture where he supported the initial commercial scale-up of the business, including expansion outside the US. Mr. Poulton previously held various roles of increasing responsibility at Shire Plc, concluding his service as CFO and a member of its Executive Committee and Board of Directors. During his tenure at Shire, Mr. Poulton led the rare disease commercial operations in the US, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as its global rare disease business unit. Prior to Shire, he led corporate finance and business development initiatives in both the energy and materials manufacturing sectors in financial leadership positions at Cinergy Corp and PPG industries. He also served in the US Navy as a Commissioned Officer. Mr. Poulton has an MBA in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and a bachelor's degree in Economics from Duke University. He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors at EIP Pharmaceuticals.

'I am drawn to companies with transformative technologies, and I believe Homology's genetic medicines platform has the potential to change the lives of patients with rare diseases,' said Mr. Poulton. 'I look forward to working with the team at Homology, many of whom have successful careers in developing and commercializing drugs at prior companies that are continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of patients and families living with rare diseases.'

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology's proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential of our genetic medicines platform; the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; and our position as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and on general economic conditions; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the capabilities and potential expansion of our manufacturing facility; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption 'Risk Factors' in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.