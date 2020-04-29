Homology Medicines Announces Presentations at Upcoming American Society for Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

BEDFORD, Mass., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today upcoming presentations demonstrating the broad applicability of its in vivo gene therapy and nuclease-free gene editing platform across multiple disease areas. Presentations will also include mechanistic data further characterizing Homology's novel AAVHSC vectors and details on the commercial manufacturing process and internal GMP production capabilities at Homology. These data will be presented during the virtual American Society for Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 23rd Annual Meeting in the online poster sessions May 12 - 14, 2020.

“We are looking forward to sharing data that demonstrate the potential of our AAVHSC genetic medicines platform to treat rare genetic diseases such as PKU and MLD,” stated Albert Seymour, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Homology Medicines. “Our presentations represent how we continue to advance our understanding of Homology's proprietary AAVHSC vectors through characterization of cellular transduction, impact on cell cycle, and biodistribution to disease-relevant cell types after a single I.V. administration. Homology’s leadership in gene therapy and gene editing manufacturing will be the subject of presentations highlighting our efficient commercial process and scalable internal GMP manufacturing platform, which currently serves the needs of our clinical and preclinical programs. Additionally, our contributions to the field of gene editing will be featured in Homology data detailing molecular methods used to measure homologous recombination-based genomic integration, methods that we believe are important to characterize changes to the genome, measure integration efficiency and compare results across studies and platforms.”

Homology’s ASGCT 2020 presentations include:

In Vivo, Nuclease-Free Gene Editing for PKU

Molecular Characterization of Precise In Vivo Targeted Gene Editing in Human Cells using AAVHSC15, a New AAV Derived from Hematopoietic Stem Cells (AAVHSC)

Tuesday, May 12; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Abstract #: 227

Scalable Manufacturing

Molecular Design and Characterization of Packaging Plasmid Sequences for Improved Production of Novel Clade F AAVHSCs

Tuesday, May 12; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Abstract #: 445

Development and Scalability of Transfection-Based Production and Purification of Novel Clade F Adeno-Associated Viruses Isolated from Human Hematopoietic Stem Cells (AAVHSCs)

Thursday, May 14; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Abstract #: 1248

In Vivo Gene Therapy for MLD

Gene Therapy for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) That Crosses the Blood-Nerve and Blood-Brain Barriers in Mice and Non-Human Primates

Wednesday, May 13; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Abstract #: 590

In Vivo Transduction of Hematopoietic Stem Cells

In Vivo Transduction of Murine Hematopoietic Stem Cells after Intravenous Injection of AAVHSC15 and AAVHSC17

Wednesday, May 13; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Abstract #: 600

AAVHSC Platform

Role of Terminal Galactose in Cellular Uptake, Intracellular Trafficking, and Tissue Tropism Using Adeno-Associated Viruses Isolated from Human Stem Cells (AAVHSCs)

Wednesday, May 13; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Abstract #: 570

AAVHSCs Transduction Does Not Significantly Elicit p53-Mediated Apoptosis or Alter Cell Cycle in Human iPSCs and Primary Cells When Compared to Non-Clade F AAV Vectors

Thursday, May 14; 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Abstract #: 1011

The abstracts are available on the ASGCT website .



Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com .

