Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apple and Qualcomm settle royalty dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

(Reuters) - Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday settled their royalty dispute, reaching an agreement on global patent license and chipset supply.

The settlement includes a payment from Apple to Qualcomm.

Apple had alleged that Qualcomm's patent practices were an illegal move to maintain a monopoly on the market for premium modem chips that connect smart phones to wireless data networks.

Qualcomm in turn had said Apple used its heft in the electronics business to wrongly order contract factories such as Hon Hai Precision Co Ltd's Foxconn to withhold royalty payments from Qualcomm that Apple had historically reimbursed to the factories.

Shares of Qualcomm jumped 16 percent in late afternoon trading, while Apple share were up marginally.

CNBC had earlier reported about the settlement.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.33% 199.75 Delayed Quote.26.30%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
QUALCOMM 10.62% 65 Delayed Quote.0.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
03:15pApple and Qualcomm settle royalty dispute
RE
03:11pFRIED CHICKEN VS $13 : Apple, Qualcomm explain claims to jury as trial opens
RE
01:31pHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn Chairman Gou Mulls Run for President of Tai..
DJ
06:57aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn chairman to withdraw from daily operations,..
RE
03:50aTERRY GOU : Foxconn's Gou says may run for Taiwan president, step back from dail..
RE
03:50aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn's Gou says may run for Taiwan president, st..
RE
04/13HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Taiwan's ITRI and Foxconn Technology Group win glob..
AQ
04/11Apple adds Foxconn, chip suppliers to clean energy programme
RE
04/06Foxconn Reportedly Shifts Away from Phone Manufacturing
AQ
04/04Apple cuts iPhone XR prices in India - sources
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 5 226 B
EBIT 2019 132 B
Net income 2019 116 B
Finance 2019 192 B
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 10,77
P/E ratio 2020 10,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 1 238 B
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 83,0  TWD
Spread / Average Target -7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Gou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Fang Ming Lu Director & Deputy General Manager
Qing-Yuan Huang Director
Yue Nan Mao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.40 134
AMPHENOL CORPORATION28.10%30 968
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%15 032
IPG PHOTONICS49.10%8 987
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC15.73%8 126
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%4 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About