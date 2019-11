Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, reported net profit of T$30.7 billion (781.5 million pounds) for the July-September quarter, versus an average forecast of T$27.75 billion by 12 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

The company did not elaborate on the profit rise from T$24.88 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)