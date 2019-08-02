Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apple supplier Sharp tumbles as trade gloom offsets Vietnam plant plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Apple supplier Sharp Corp tumbled 14% on Friday given concerns about an escalating China-U.S. trade war, even as the Japanese firm said a day earlier that it would build a plant in Vietnam to ease any impact on its business.

Sharp, which makes sensors, camera modules and screens for Apple Inc's iPhones, said late on Thursday the new plant in Vietnam will make flat screens, electronic devices and air purifiers from the fiscal year starting in April next year.

The plant will allow it to shift part of its production from China if requested by customers, a Sharp executive said on Thursday after announcing a plan to set up a unit in Vietnam with $25 million capital to manage the factory.

But Sharp shares logged their biggest daily percentage drop since June 2016 on Friday, following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose further tariffs on Chinese imports from next month.

The additional tranche of U.S. tariffs could cause more pain for Sharp, which already suffered a bigger-than-expected 41% drop in quarterly profit as tit-for-tat import tariffs dampened sales of its smartphone components.

Sharp joins a growing number of global firms looking to reduce production in China and move to low-cost countries to diversify manufacturing sites amid the escalating trade dispute.

Its parent Foxconn is exploring the sale of its new $8.8 billion display panel factory in China, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Sony Corp announced a plan to close its Beijing smartphone plant, while Samsung Electronics Co is ceasing operations at one of its mobile phone plants in China.

Nintendo also plans to shift part of the production of its Switch gaming console to Vietnam from China.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -2.16% 208.43 Delayed Quote.32.14%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
NINTENDO CO., LTD 3.34% 41440 End-of-day quote.45.86%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) -2.27% 936 Delayed Quote.11.07%
SHARP CORPORATION 0.15% 1381 End-of-day quote.29.92%
SONY CORP -0.76% 6123 End-of-day quote.18.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
03:27aApple supplier Sharp tumbles as trade gloom offsets Vietnam plant plans
RE
01:58aEXCLUSIVE : Foxconn eyes sale of $8.8 billion China plant amid trade war woes - ..
RE
01:19aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn Looks to Sell Display Plant in China -Reute..
DJ
08/01Sharp posts lower-than-expected profit as trade gloom hits electronics demand
RE
07/30SoftBank to pump second Vision Fund with proceeds from the first - source
RE
07/26SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, Apple
RE
07/26MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, ..
RE
07/25HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/12HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn vows not to fall short on Wisconsin deal
AQ
07/10TIM COOK : Apple starts China app development programme in services business pus..
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 5 270 B
EBIT 2019 120 B
Net income 2019 110 B
Finance 2019 211 B
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 9,73x
P/E ratio 2020 9,36x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 1 080 B
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 84,07  TWD
Last Close Price 77,90  TWD
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Gou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Fang Ming Lu Director & Deputy General Manager
Qing-Yuan Huang Director
Yue Nan Mao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.34 658
AMPHENOL CORPORATION12.07%27 758
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%16 783
IPG PHOTONICS15.64%6 967
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-6.71%6 595
JABIL INC24.57%4 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group