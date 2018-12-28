Log in
Citi cuts first quarter iPhone production estimates on weak demand

12/28/2018 | 05:56pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Apple staff hold iPhone X packages at the Apple Store in Berlin

(Reuters) - Citi Research on Friday slashed its first-quarter production estimates for Apple Inc iPhones and nearly halved expectations on the costliest iPhone XS Max, joining other brokerages in lowering forecast amid reports of weak demand.

"The material cut in our forecasts is driven by our view that 2018 iPhone is entering a destocking phase, which does not bode well for the supply chain," analyst William Yang wrote in a client note.

Citi said it expects the company to make 45 million iPhones for the quarter, down from 50 million it forecast earlier. The cut was mainly due to weak outlook for the iPhone XS Max, analyst William Yang said in a research note.

The brokerage lowered its forecast for the iPhone XS Max, which starts at $1,099, by 48 percent.

According to a Wall Street Journal report in November, Apple cut production orders for all three iPhone models launched in September.

Shares in Apple's Asian suppliers and assemblers slid in November after several component makers forecast weaker-than-expected sales, leading some market watchers to call the peak for iPhones in several key markets.

The brokerage that has "sell" ratings on iPhone assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, said it sees Hon Hai as particularly vulnerable, with higher exposure to the new models.

In early December, TF International Securities analyst cut first-quarter iPhone shipment estimate by 20 percent. https://cnb.cx/2LhejNR

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.36% 156.7 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 5 052 B
EBIT 2018 124 B
Net income 2018 113 B
Finance 2018 273 B
Yield 2018 4,80%
P/E ratio 2018 9,06
P/E ratio 2019 8,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 981 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 89,2  TWD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Gou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Fang Ming Lu Director & Deputy General Manager
Qing-Yuan Huang Director
Yue Nan Mao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.31 934
AMPHENOL-10.19%23 760
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%8 381
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-68.09%6 986
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 891
FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY LTD--.--%2 912
