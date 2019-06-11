Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Foxconn announces leadership overhaul as chairman seeks Taiwan presidency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 03:33am EDT
Foxconn Technology Group founder and chairman, Terry Gou, speaks during a news conference in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn on Tuesday announced a leadership overhaul that will see more executives involved in the running of its daily operations, as Chairman Terry Gou seeks to run in Taiwan's 2020 presidential election.

At its first investor conference in Taipei, Foxconn revealed a new "operations committee" that will give nine senior executives from the group's subsidiaries greater control.

Reuters exclusively reported last Thursday on the overhaul, which marks a major shift in Foxconn's corporate leadership that has seen 68-year-old Gou hold a tight grip on the firm's daily operations and strategic decisions.

The move at the world's largest contract manufacturer also comes after Gou told Reuters in April that he planned to step down from Foxconn to pave the way for younger talent to move up the ranks.

Foxconn on Tuesday told investors it was well positioned to tackle headwind from ongoing the U.S.-China trade war.

"Our production capacity outside China is enough to meet demand from the U.S.," said a member of Foxconn's proposed new board, Liu Young-way, also known as Young Liu.

He touted the group's ability to tackle what he called an "increasingly tough" situation amid the trade war, citing the company's production bases in 16 countries.

The nine-person committee includes most members from Foxconn's proposed new board, including Foxconn Chief Financial Officer Huang Chiu-lien and Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd Chairman Lu Sung-Ching.

The committee did not include Gou or the chairman of Foxconn's Japanese electronics unit Sharp Corp, Tai Jeng-wu, who are both members of the new proposed board.

Foxconn did not provide a reason for their absence on the committee.

Two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Tai had resigned from the committee to avoid possible conflict of interest between parent Foxconn and its Japanese unit.

On Tuesday, Liu also sought to address investors' concerns on what the overhaul might mean for plans initially laid out by Gou, including a $10 billion investment to create 13,000 jobs in the U.S. state of Wisconsin.

He said the Wisconsin investment was more important than before, given the trade war.

Foxconn is already under the spotlight for not yet meeting job-creation targets in Wisconsin, an investment cited by U.S. President Donald Trump as proof he was reviving American manufacturing. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Foxconn has moved more than 150 U.S. jobs to Mexico.

TRADE WAR UNCERTAINTY

Foxconn on Tuesday said it will utilize its "global distribution" as well as "localized production" to tackle growing uncertainty amid the escalating U.S.-China trade war.

Liu also vowed to boost its manufacturing capability with new technologies including fifth-generation (5G) telecoms infrastructure, artificial intelligence as well as ultra high-definition 8K technology.

Addressing investors' long-time concerns about Foxconn's approach to corporate transparency, the company announced a plan to hold investor conferences twice a year.

Shares in Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, have dropped around 20% since Gou announced in April his plans to run for president. They closed up 0.4%, in line with the broader index.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing)

By Yimou Lee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY LTD End-of-day quote.
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
SHARP CORPORATION 1.87% 1034 End-of-day quote.-2.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
03:33aFoxconn announces leadership overhaul as chairman seeks Taiwan presidency
RE
03:14aFoxconn announces leadership overhaul as chairman seeks Taiwan presidency
RE
06/06TERRY GOU : Foxconn plans management overhaul as Chairman Gou seeks Taiwan presi..
RE
05/29HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn to build server plant in Kaohsiung
AQ
05/28HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : to build server plant in Kaohsiung
AQ
05/17SHARP : CEO Tai, tipped to become Hon Hai executive, to stay on
AQ
05/15Profit Narrows for iPhone Assembler Foxconn -- WSJ
DJ
05/14HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Taiwan's Foxconn shares drop more than 2% after qua..
RE
05/14HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn Profit Falls as iPhone Sales Flag -- Update
DJ
05/14Foxconn posts fall in first-quarter profit, lagging estimates
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 5 200 B
EBIT 2019 126 B
Net income 2019 113 B
Finance 2019 153 B
Yield 2019 4,75%
P/E ratio 2019 8,75
P/E ratio 2020 8,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 986 B
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 82,0  TWD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Gou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Fang Ming Lu Director & Deputy General Manager
Qing-Yuan Huang Director
Yue Nan Mao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.32 355
AMPHENOL CORPORATION16.21%26 032
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%12 976
IPG PHOTONICS17.33%6 728
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-6.49%6 424
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About