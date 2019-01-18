Foxconn cuts 50,000 contract jobs in China: Nikkei

The scale of the cuts is not necessarily deeper than previous years, it is simply significantly earlier, the report said, citing an industry source familiar with the situation.

"It's quite different this year to ask assembly line workers to leave before the year-end," the source told Nikkei.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, was not immediately available for a comment.

