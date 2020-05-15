Log in
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
News 


Foxconn's 1Q Net Profit Slumped 90%

05/15/2020 | 03:07am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Foxconn Technology Group's first-quarter net profit slumped 90% from a year earlier, after its biggest customer, Apple Inc., reportedly delayed some production plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Taiwan-based electronics maker, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., posted net profit of 2.08 billion Taiwan dollars (US$69.6 million), sharply lower from NT$19.83 billion a year ago.

Revenue fell 12% to NT$929.13 billion, the company said in a stock exchange filing Friday.

Foxconn had earlier warned of a hit to sales from extended factory shutdowns during the past quarter, when Beijing directed for most workplaces to suspend operations to contain the public health crisis.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.61% 309.54 Delayed Quote.4.77%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -2.29% 55.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.76% 78.2 End-of-day quote.0.26%
REVENUE GROUP -2.46% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 5 244 B
EBIT 2020 115 B
Net income 2020 100 B
Finance 2020 159 B
Yield 2020 4,64%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 8,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 1 069 B
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 91,42  TWD
Last Close Price 78,20  TWD
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tai Ming Kuo Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.26%36 189
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.83%36 951
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-24.40%24 642
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.0.27%11 443
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION0.76%7 743
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.2.17%6 244
