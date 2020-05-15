Foxconn's 1Q Net Profit Slumped 90%

By Yifan Wang



Foxconn Technology Group's first-quarter net profit slumped 90% from a year earlier, after its biggest customer, Apple Inc., reportedly delayed some production plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Taiwan-based electronics maker, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., posted net profit of 2.08 billion Taiwan dollars (US$69.6 million), sharply lower from NT$19.83 billion a year ago.

Revenue fell 12% to NT$929.13 billion, the company said in a stock exchange filing Friday.

Foxconn had earlier warned of a hit to sales from extended factory shutdowns during the past quarter, when Beijing directed for most workplaces to suspend operations to contain the public health crisis.

