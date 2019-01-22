Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (2317)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cut reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 04:11am EST
FILE PHOTO - The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn, assembler of Apple Inc iPhones, on Tuesday said it was trying to recruit for more than 50,000 positions across its China campuses for the January-March quarter, amid reports of mass lay-offs.

The world's largest contract manufacturer, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said in a stock exchange filing that changes in employee numbers were part of its usual adjustments based on global strategy and clients' needs.

Last week, the Nikkei reported that Foxconn had let go around 50,000 contract workers in China since October, months earlier than normal.

"Efforts are in progress to recruit for more than 50,000 positions across our China campuses in Q1 2019," the company told Reuters in an email when asked whether it was actively hiring.

The Nikkei report came weeks after Apple cut current-quarter production for new iPhones by 10 percent in the face of slowing demand in China, the world's largest smartphone market.

Chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and other tech suppliers have also warned of a tech slowdown going into 2019.

Foxconn, which sources said makes roughly half its revenue from Apple, reported an 8 percent fall in December sales earlier this month.

At Foxconn's campus in Zhengzhou in central China, thousands of temporary contract workers and some regular staffers left of their own accord due to the lack of weekend work, trimmed overtime opportunities, and reduced or canceled peak-season bonuses, five production line workers there told Reuters last month.

(Reporting by Jess Macy Yu in TAIPEI; Additional reporting by Stella Qiu and Philip Wen in BEIJING and Chyen Yee Lee in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.62% 156.82 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 -0.70% 20580.55 Real-time Quote.3.55%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
04:11aFoxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cut repo..
RE
04:09aFoxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cut repo..
RE
01/18FOXCONN CUTS 50,000 CONTRACT JOBS IN : Nikkei
RE
01/18Foxconn cuts 50,000 contract jobs in China - Nikkei
RE
01/10FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : December revenue dips, first time in 10 months
AQ
01/10Foxconn December revenue dips, first time in 10 months
RE
01/09Apple cuts current-quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent - Ni..
RE
01/09APPLE CUTS CURRENT-QUARTER PRODUCTIO : Nikkei
RE
01/02ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Down As Apple's Warning Weighs On Tech Sto..
DJ
2018Citi cuts first-quarter iPhone production estimates on weak demand
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 5 145 B
EBIT 2018 115 B
Net income 2018 103 B
Finance 2018 246 B
Yield 2018 4,51%
P/E ratio 2018 9,85
P/E ratio 2019 9,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 981 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 82,3  TWD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Gou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Fang Ming Lu Director & Deputy General Manager
Qing-Yuan Huang Director
Yue Nan Mao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.31 771
AMPHENOL1.81%24 856
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%9 128
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC5.61%7 433
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 805
VENTURE CORPORATION LTD8.81%3 219
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.