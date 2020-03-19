Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GE Healthcare to produce ventilators round-the-clock to meet coronavirus-led demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 09:33am EDT

General Electric's healthcare unit said on Thursday it will hire more people and increase the number of shifts as it races to produce ventilators round-the-clock to meet the surge in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapid spread of the illness, which has killed more than 8,900 people, has strained healthcare systems around the world and led to a shortage of ventilators needed to treat critically ill patients suffering from the flu-like virus, which can lead to breathing difficulties and pneumonia in severe cases.

Running in the thousands of dollars per unit, ventilators are high-tech versions of the "iron lungs" that kept people alive in the 1950s during fierce polio epidemics.

Hospitals in the United States are preparing for a surge in patients as the outbreak worsens, and a recent government analysis showed the majority of hospitalizations were among people aged between 65 and 84 years.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was invoking a wartime act to speed up production of masks, ventilators and other related equipment.

"As the global pandemic evolves, there is unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators. We continue to explore all options to support this increased need," GE Healthcare's Chief Executive Officer Kieran Murphy said.

GE did not disclose how many additional ventilators it expected to produce or the number of people it plans to hire.

The company said it had increased its manufacturing capacity for other equipments besides ventilators, including CTs, ultrasound devices and mobile X-ray systems. GE Healthcare was also shifting current employees and working with suppliers to mitigate shortages.

Other companies including Medtronic have announced similar plans to ramp up production capacity.

General Motors and Ford have said they are in talks with White House officials about how they could support the production of medical equipment.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday offered to make ventilators in case of a shortage in the United States. Elsewhere, companies such as Apple supplier Foxconn have refitted production lines to make masks and similar items.

In Britain, the government has asked manufacturers including Ford, Honda and Rolls Royce to help make health equipment and said it would look at using hotels as hospitals.

Earlier this month, GE forecast the virus outbreak would wipe out a substantial chunk of its industrial free cash flow in the first quarter, but stuck to full-year financial targets it had set in January.

By Manas Mishra
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.45% 246.67 Delayed Quote.-16.00%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.85% 70 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.70% 2276 End-of-day quote.1.79%
ROLLS-ROYCE -7.48% 323.2 Delayed Quote.-49.30%
TESLA, INC. -16.03% 361.22 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
09:35aGE Healthcare to produce ventilators round-the-clock to meet coronavirus-led ..
RE
09:33aGE Healthcare to produce ventilators round-the-clock to meet coronavirus-led ..
RE
04:55aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk offers to make ventilators amid shortage in coronavirus..
RE
02:51aGM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
RE
03/13Check Out How China Kept Its Supermarkets Stocked as Virus Raged
DJ
03/13WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD says making 5 million masks..
RE
03/12Taiwan says more stimulus funds available as central bank sees prolonged viru..
RE
03/11MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son might reconsider heavily criticised coronavirus t..
RE
03/11HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary FuJin (JinCheng) obtain of factory
PU
03/11HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Taiwan readies plans to stabilise stock market amid..
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 5 340 B
EBIT 2019 121 B
Net income 2019 115 B
Finance 2019 175 B
Yield 2019 5,48%
P/E ratio 2019 8,44x
P/E ratio 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
Capitalization 919 B
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 100,65  TWD
Last Close Price 70,00  TWD
Spread / Highest target 68,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tai Ming Kuo Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.99%31 945
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.78%28 492
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-36.79%20 393
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.82%9 134
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-18.12%6 296
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.-10.00%5 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group