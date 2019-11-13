Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hon Hai Precision Industry : Apple Supplier Foxconn's Profit Gains Despite iPhone's Sales Drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 03:55am EST

By Yoko Kubota

BEIJING-- Foxconn Technology Group's net profit rose 23.3% in the latest quarter, even as its biggest customer, Apple Inc., faced declining iPhone sales.

Taiwan-based Foxconn said Wednesday that net profit in the July-to-September period was 30.66 billion New Taiwan dollars (US$1.0 billion), higher than the NT$29.31 billion average estimate of analysts polled by FactSet. The company reported a net profit of NT$24.88 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 0.9% to NT$1.39 trillion from NT$1.38 trillion.

Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., is the world's largest contract electronics maker and assembles Apple's iPhones, among other products, mostly in China. It relies on Apple for about half of its revenue, according to analyst estimates.

Apple's iPhone sales have been slowing as customers hold on to smartphones longer and as competition increases from Chinese producers offering lower-price feature-rich handsets. Unlike some of its rivals, Apple isn't planning to offer handsets compatible with next-generation 5G networks this year.

Apple said last month its iPhone sales dropped 9.2% in the three months ended Sept. 28. The company's overall revenue rose 1.8%, as sales of wearable products such as smartwatches and services including apps, streaming-music subscriptions and mobile payments offset a decline in iPhone revenue.

However, Apple's production forecast for the new iPhone 11 has been solid, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple priced the handset--the least expensive of three models the company launched in September--at $699. Apple priced the handset--the least expensive of three models the company launched in September--at $699.

Apple is also preparing to introduce a cheaper iPhone in the spring of 2020 with a liquid-crystal display and a home-button, people familiar with the matter said. In the fall of 2020, it is planning to roll out 5G handsets, said people familiar with Apple's plans.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Apple services.

The escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing has prompted Apple and Foxconn to consider shifting some production out of China, though most of Apple's bedrock products, including the iPhone, continue to be assembled in the country.

Made-in-China iPhones imported to the U.S. are set to be hit with a 15% tariff beginning Dec. 15. Other products including the Apple Watch have been subject to a 15% tariff since an earlier round of tariff hikes on Sept. 1.

Tariffs continue to be a major stumbling block in continuing efforts by the U.S. and China to reach a "phase one" trade deal. Last week, Beijing said the U.S. and China had both agreed to roll back their tit-for-tat tariffs as part of a limited deal. However, that statement was later contradicted by the Trump administration.

Takashi Mochizuki in Tokyo contributed to this article.

Write to Yoko Kubota at yoko.kubota@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
03:55aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple Supplier Foxconn's Profit Gains Despite iPhon..
DJ
02:45aApple supplier Foxconn's third-quarter profit up 23%, beats forecast
RE
02:35aApple supplier Foxconn's third quarter profit up 23%, beats forecast
RE
11/05Foxconn-backed HCM in talks on new larger tech fund
RE
11/01Ex-Apple executive joins startup aimed at banishing smartphone cables
RE
11/01Japan's Sharp beats second-quarter profit expectations on laptop business
RE
11/01Japan's Sharp beats second-quarter profit expectations on laptop business
RE
10/05Sales at Taiwan's Apple supplier Hon Hai flat in September
RE
09/24HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn plans high performance computing data cente..
AQ
09/21After 'Howdy Modi,' Trump and India's PM could sign trade deal
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 5 356 B
EBIT 2019 116 B
Net income 2019 113 B
Finance 2019 190 B
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 1 259 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 90,09  TWD
Last Close Price 90,40  TWD
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Young Liu Chairman
Huang Chiu-lien Chief Financial Officer
Qing-Yuan Huang Director
Yue Nan Mao Director
Hsueh Jen Sung Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.41 399
AMPHENOL CORPORATION25.29%30 506
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%26 169
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.7.92%8 117
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION26.04%7 883
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%7 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group