Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hon Hai Precision Industry : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to two per person amid coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 12:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Staff stand in an Apple store with no customers after it was closed on Regents Street in London

Apple Inc is limiting customer purchases of iPhones over its online stores in many countries including the United States and China to a maximum of two handsets per person, checks on its website on Friday revealed.

The purchase caps come just after the hardware maker closed all of its brick-and-mortar stores outside China, as the coronavirus spreads globally and forces lockdowns and limitations on public movement to contain it.

Checks on Apple's website reveal that in numerous countries, a drop-down menu prevents customers from buying more than two of the same model iPhone, across all models. The last time it did so was in 2007, when the iPhone was first introduced, to stop people from reselling them.

In mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, and Singapore, a message appears above iPhone listings informing customers that purchases will be limited to two devices per order.

Apple declined to comment.

The purchase limits come as Apple braces for a blow due to the coronavirus' impact on sales, both due to supply chain disruptions and weak demand.

As the illness swept China, Apple closed all of its brick-and-mortar retail outlets in the country, only reopening all of them by March 13. Foxconn, its most important manufacturing partner, temporarily halted operations, though founder Terry Gou has said that production has now returned to normal.

In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote a letter warning investors the company would unlikely meet its initial revenue projections for the its calendar Q1 earnings guidance due to the virus.

Now, while China's factories have resumed operations, Apple and other hardware companies face weakening demand as the countries around the world shutter retail stores and enforce social distancing.

The coronavirus, which originated in China in late December, has since spread to 178 countries, infecting over 240,000 and killing about 10,000 globally.

On March 13, Apple announced that all of its Apple Stores outside of China would shut down to fight the spread of the virus.

According to Nicole Peng, who tracks the smartphone sector at research firm Canalys, Apple is likely limiting online orders to prevent scalpers from stockpiling devices and re-selling them on the grey market.

"This happened in the past in Asia when there is a new iPhone launch and scalpers saw an opportunity to sell to mainland China, where the new phones were harder to buy at the time," she said.

"Now that stores all over the world are closed, online scalpers see a similar opportunity."

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.77% 244.78 Delayed Quote.-16.00%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.85% 70 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
03/20HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to two per per..
RE
03/19GE Healthcare to produce ventilators round-the-clock to meet coronavirus-led ..
RE
03/19GE Healthcare to produce ventilators round-the-clock to meet coronavirus-led ..
RE
03/19GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
RE
03/13Check Out How China Kept Its Supermarkets Stocked as Virus Raged
DJ
03/13WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD says making 5 million masks..
RE
03/12Taiwan says more stimulus funds available as central bank sees prolonged viru..
RE
03/11MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son might reconsider heavily criticised coronavirus t..
RE
03/11HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary FuJin (JinCheng) obtain of factory
PU
03/11HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Taiwan readies plans to stabilise stock market amid..
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 5 340 B
EBIT 2019 121 B
Net income 2019 115 B
Finance 2019 175 B
Yield 2019 5,78%
P/E ratio 2019 7,99x
P/E ratio 2020 7,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
Capitalization 919 B
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 99,54  TWD
Last Close Price 66,30  TWD
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tai Ming Kuo Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.99%31 945
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.78%28 492
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-36.47%20 393
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.82%9 134
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-18.12%6 296
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.-10.00%5 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group