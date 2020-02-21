Hon Hai Precision Industry : Explain media reporting

Subject:Explain media reporting

Date of events:2020/02/20

Contents:

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/02/20

2.Company name:Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co. Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):head office

4.Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times

5.Content of the report:

' Hon Hai's Q1 revenue may decline 45% or below NT$ 1trillion.' and 'The company's facilities in mainland China will resume at full capacity in March.'

6.Countermeasures:

As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on market speculation regarding any aspect of our business operations. However, we can confirm that we have not made any announcements related to our future earnings results.

As we have previously stated, with the current public health challenges linked to the coronavirus, we continue to place a high priority on the welfare of all our employees and we are applying all recommended health and hygiene practices, in accordance with the local laws and regulations, as part of our effort to ensure their health and safety. Consistent with this, we are taking a cautious approach in the implementation of our post-holiday production schedules in each of our facilities in China. We can confirm that the virus-related production schedules will have a negative impact on our annual revenues.

While our facilities in China have been delayed in their return to normal operations, our facilities in a number of other markets, including Vietnam, India and Mexico, are running at full capacity and expansion plans for some of our global facilities are being rolled out. We will provide updates on these and other relevant developments as information becomes available.