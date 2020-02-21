Log in
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Hon Hai Precision Industry : Explain media reporting

02/21/2020 | 02:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Explain media reporting
Released 07:00 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 6888D
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ld
21 February 2020

Subject:Explain media reporting

Date of events:2020/02/20

Contents:

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/02/20

2.Company name:Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co. Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):head office

4.Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times

5.Content of the report:

' Hon Hai's Q1 revenue may decline 45% or below NT$ 1trillion.' and 'The company's facilities in mainland China will resume at full capacity in March.'

6.Countermeasures:

As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on market speculation regarding any aspect of our business operations. However, we can confirm that we have not made any announcements related to our future earnings results.

As we have previously stated, with the current public health challenges linked to the coronavirus, we continue to place a high priority on the welfare of all our employees and we are applying all recommended health and hygiene practices, in accordance with the local laws and regulations, as part of our effort to ensure their health and safety. Consistent with this, we are taking a cautious approach in the implementation of our post-holiday production schedules in each of our facilities in China. We can confirm that the virus-related production schedules will have a negative impact on our annual revenues.

While our facilities in China have been delayed in their return to normal operations, our facilities in a number of other markets, including Vietnam, India and Mexico, are running at full capacity and expansion plans for some of our global facilities are being rolled out. We will provide updates on these and other relevant developments as information becomes available.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Explain media reporting - RNS

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:06:05 UTC
