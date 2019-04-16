Hon Hai Precision Industry : Foxconn Chairman Gou Mulls Run for President of Taiwan -- Reuters

A run for the presidency of Taiwan may be in the future of Terry Gou, the chairman of Foxconn, Reuters reported Tuesday.

--Mr. Gou said he is considering whether he should run for the office in 2020, the report said.

--Mr. Gou didn't say which party he would represent if he decides to run, the report added.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-foxconn-chairman-management/foxconns-gou-says-may-run-for-taiwan-president-step-back-from-daily-business-idUSKCN1RS01P

