HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report  
Company Financials Consensus 
News

Hon Hai Precision Industry : Foxconn Chairman Gou Mulls Run for President of Taiwan -- Reuters

0
04/16/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

A run for the presidency of Taiwan may be in the future of Terry Gou, the chairman of Foxconn, Reuters reported Tuesday.

--Mr. Gou said he is considering whether he should run for the office in 2020, the report said.

--Mr. Gou didn't say which party he would represent if he decides to run, the report added.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-foxconn-chairman-management/foxconns-gou-says-may-run-for-taiwan-president-step-back-from-daily-business-idUSKCN1RS01P

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 5 226 B
EBIT 2019 132 B
Net income 2019 116 B
Finance 2019 192 B
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 10,77
P/E ratio 2020 10,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 1 238 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 83,0  TWD
Spread / Average Target -7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Gou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Fang Ming Lu Director & Deputy General Manager
Qing-Yuan Huang Director
Yue Nan Mao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.40 134
AMPHENOL CORPORATION28.10%30 968
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%15 032
IPG PHOTONICS49.10%8 987
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC15.73%8 126
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%4 718
