Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hon Hai Precision Industry : Foxconn chairman hands over reins to new committee ahead of presidential bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 09:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn reacts during an interview with Reuters in New Taipei City

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou said on Friday he will hand over the running of the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer to a new operations committee as he prepares to contest Taiwan's presidential elections next year.

The 68-year-old Foxconn founder was speaking at the company's annual general meeting in Taipei, where a few hundred shareholders and supporters had braved the heat to watch a live broadcast on big screens.

The Apple Inc supplier, whose full name is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, unveiled a leadership overhaul last week that will see more executives involved in its daily operations.

Gou, who announced his presidential bid in April, told Reuters that he planned to step down from Foxconn to pave the way for younger talent to move up the ranks.

A new chairman is expected to be elected at a board meeting later on Friday morning. Foxconn is poised to nominate chip unit boss Liu Young to succeed Gou, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in May.

Gou, who founded Foxconn 45 years ago, is Taiwan's richest person with a net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Forbes.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates)

By Yimou Lee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.80% 199.46 Delayed Quote.26.45%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
10:38pFoxconn chairman hands over reins ahead of presidential bid
RE
10:23pFoxconn Chairman Terry Gou says he is stepping down
AQ
09:47pHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn chairman hands over reins to new committee ..
RE
12:48pApple Explores Moving Some Production out of China -- Update
DJ
12:12pApple Explores Moving Some Production out of China -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:16aAPPLE : Explores Moving Some Production out of China -- Update
DJ
07:55aAPPLE : Examines Feasibility of Shifting Some Production Out of China
DJ
06/11Foxconn Prepared to Move Apple Production Out of China if Necessary -- Update
DJ
06/11HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : iPhone Assembler Foxconn Brushes Off Risks of US-Ch..
DJ
06/11Foxconn has enough capacity outside China to meet Apple's U.S. demand
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 5 200 B
EBIT 2019 126 B
Net income 2019 113 B
Finance 2019 153 B
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 9,50
P/E ratio 2020 9,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 1 070 B
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 82,0  TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Gou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Fang Ming Lu Director & Deputy General Manager
Qing-Yuan Huang Director
Yue Nan Mao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.32 355
AMPHENOL CORPORATION16.14%26 032
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%12 976
IPG PHOTONICS22.16%6 728
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-1.43%6 424
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About