Hon Hai Precision Industry : Foxconn rejects Microsoft patent lawsuit, says never had to pay royalties

03/12/2019 | 03:51am EDT
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn on Tuesday responded to a patent infringement lawsuit filed against it by Microsoft Corp, saying as a contract manufacturer, it has never needed to pay royalties for the U.S. giant's software.

Microsoft filed the complaint against Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd in the Northern District of California on Friday. It is claiming unpaid royalties for patents used in devices for clients including a top Chinese smartphone vendor.

Foxconn founder and Chief Executive Terry Gou told an impromptu news conference in Taipei that "patent infringement" is not an issue for his group, which "will suffer almost no any loss" as a result of the lawsuit.

Foxconn "has never paid any patent fees to Microsoft," Gou said.

Neither Microsoft nor FIH could be immediately reached for comment.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, rose to global prominence as assembler of Apple Inc's iPhone.

It received notice of the lawsuit on Tuesday, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter, who was not authorised to speak with media and so declined to be identified.

Guo was "furious" and will fight back, the person said.

In a Facebook post earlier on Tuesday, Guo questioned why a software firm would not earn patent royalties from vendors that made use of software.

"They should not pick on manufacturers," Guo said at the news conference.

Shares of both Hon Hai and FIH were up around 1 percent in afternoon trade, roughly in line with the benchmark share price index.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Christopher Cushing)
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 5 153 B
EBIT 2018 115 B
Net income 2018 103 B
Finance 2018 246 B
Yield 2018 4,60%
P/E ratio 2018 9,78
P/E ratio 2019 9,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 976 B
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 82,3  TWD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Gou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Fang Ming Lu Director & Deputy General Manager
Qing-Yuan Huang Director
Yue Nan Mao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.31 595
AMPHENOL CORPORATION14.61%27 680
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%12 675
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC3.96%7 345
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%5 148
VENTURE CORPORATION LTD29.69%3 915
