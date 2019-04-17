Log in
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Hon Hai Precision Industry : Foxconn's Gou announces bid to run in Taiwan's 2020 presidential race

04/17/2019 | 04:50am EDT
Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, attends an event that marks the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Terry Gou, chairman of Apple supplier Foxconn, said on Wednesday he will contest Taiwan's 2020 presidential election, shaking up the political landscape at a time of heightened tension between the self-ruled island and Beijing.

Gou, Taiwan's richest person with a net worth of $7.6 billion according to Forbes, said he would join the already competitive race, and would take part in the opposition, China-friendly Kuomintang party's primaries.

His bid, which requires KMT approval, comes at a delicate time for cross-strait relations and delivers a blow to the ruling pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, which is struggling in opinion polls.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Robert Birsel)

