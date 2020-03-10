Hon Hai Precision Industry : Taiwan readies plans to stabilise stock market amid virus fears

The regulator's plan comes days after its main equities board saw record foreign capital outflows in the face of worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the head of the Financial Supervisory Commission, Wellington Koo, told reporters in Taipei that the agency had not yet seen the need to implement the plan.

Foreign investors on Monday sold T$54.6 billion ($1.82 billion) of Taiwan stocks - the largest single day outflow since the 2008 financial crisis - as global stocks crashed due to an oil price war and fears over the fast-spreading virus.

In a report to parliament on Tuesday, Taiwan's central bank said the spread of the virus presents a major uncertainty for the economy, which is a key link of the global technology supply chain, and could shave up to 0.7 percentage points from economic growth this year.

Some Taiwan manufacturers have already felt the pinch. Apple Inc manufacturing partner Foxconn last week reported its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years as the outbreak wreaked havoc with its business.

Taiwan is rolling out a T$60 billion stimulus package to help soften the economic impact and Premier Su Tseng-chang has said the government is considering plans to boost it further.

Taiwan's main stock index advanced 0.3% on Wednesday morning, but was down about 8% for the year.

Taiwan, whose largest trading partner is China, cut its estimate for 2020 economic growth to 2.37% last month.

