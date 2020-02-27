Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Investor Conference Call

Log in
02/27/2020 | 08:20am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
The Investor Conference Call
Released 08:25 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3331E
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ld
27 February 2020

Subject: The Investor Conference Call on FY20 1st Quarter Guidance.

Contents:

1.Date of the investor conference: 2020/03/03

2.Time of the investor conference: 3:00 p.m.

3.Location of the investor conference:

Conference call

4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:

The Conference Call will start at Taipei time 3:00 P.M(Language : Chinese)/ 6:00 P.M(Language : English) of Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

5.The presentation of the investor conference release:

Please refer to company website for the 2020/3/3 conference presentation material.

6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:

website for the 2020/3/3 conference presentation material.

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

If you have any further question, please contact Nick Huang and Wei Jen Tel:+886-2-2268-3466#510-10004/510-10008


