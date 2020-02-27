Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Investor Conference Call

Subject: The Investor Conference Call on FY20 1st Quarter Guidance.
Contents:
1.Date of the investor conference: 2020/03/03
2.Time of the investor conference: 3:00 p.m.
3.Location of the investor conference:
Conference call
4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:
The Conference Call will start at Taipei time 3:00 P.M(Language : Chinese)/ 6:00 P.M(Language : English) of Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
5.The presentation of the investor conference release:
Please refer to company website for the 2020/3/3 conference presentation material.
6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:
website for the 2020/3/3 conference presentation material.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
If you have any further question, please contact Nick Huang and Wei Jen Tel:+886-2-2268-3466#510-10004/510-10008