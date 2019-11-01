Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's Sharp beats second-quarter profit expectations on laptop business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 02:52am EDT
A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp, an Apple supplier, posted a profit that beat expectations and was its first rise in five quarters, driven by the strength in the laptop business it bought from Toshiba.

Sharp, which makes sensors, camera modules and screens for Apple's iPhones, posted an operating profit of 22.3 billion yen ($206.54 million) for the second quarter ended September, up from 22.2 billion yen a year prior.

That compared with a 19.65 billion yen average of 4 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Sharp, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn, maintained its profit forecast for the year ending March at 100 billion yen, versus a consensus estimate of 82.23 billion yen from 10 analysts.

Sharp took over Toshiba's loss-making laptop unit last year and turned it around, making it a major profit contributor, in a push to regain global presence.

The outlook for Sharp's electronic devices business is also improving as sales at its key customer Apple appear to be stabilising.

While iPhone sales fell 9% in the three months ended September, it was smaller than the drop in recent quarters and better than analyst expectations.

Sharp, which Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, acquired control of in 2016, is aiming to expand globally by launching high-definition 8K television sets and return to the U.S. TV market.

The Osaka-based firm cut back its overseas TV business and licensed China's Hisense to use its brand in the Americas in 2015, when massive losses at its core display panel unit put its survival at risk. But earlier this year, Sharp said it had effectively regained the license sold to Hisense.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Makiko Yamazaki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.26% 248.76 Delayed Quote.54.22%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
SHARP CORPORATION 1.53% 1259 End-of-day quote.18.44%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -0.40% 3705 End-of-day quote.22.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY
02:58aJapan's Sharp beats second-quarter profit expectations on laptop business
RE
02:52aJapan's Sharp beats second-quarter profit expectations on laptop business
RE
10/31Ex-Apple executive joins startup aimed at banishing smartphone cables
RE
10/05Sales at Taiwan's Apple supplier Hon Hai flat in September
RE
09/24HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn plans high performance computing data cente..
AQ
09/21After 'Howdy Modi,' Trump and India's PM could sign trade deal
RE
09/20HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Taiwanese businesses look to India as alternative t..
RE
09/13FIH MOBILE : FXCPD Looks to Asia, Holds First Asian Conference in Bangkok
AQ
08/20Taiwan export orders fall for ninth month but Christmas bounce kicking in
RE
08/16Taiwan raises 2019 growth outlook, sees faster pace next year
RE
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 5 319 B
EBIT 2019 113 B
Net income 2019 111 B
Finance 2019 196 B
Yield 2019 4,90%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,94x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 1 117 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 84,10  TWD
Last Close Price 80,60  TWD
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Young Liu Chairman
Huang Chiu-lien Chief Financial Officer
Qing-Yuan Huang Director
Yue Nan Mao Director
Hsueh Jen Sung Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.36 651
AMPHENOL CORPORATION24.64%29 892
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%25 661
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.11.88%7 599
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%7 291
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION17.89%7 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group