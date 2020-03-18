Log in
Japan's Sharp sues Tesla for patent infringement over network gear

03/18/2020 | 09:07am EDT
A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

Sharp Corp has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the Japanese unit of Tesla Inc, seeking an injunction to halt imports of some electric vehicles (EV) to Japan, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in Tokyo, alleges that mobile communications equipment installed in some Tesla models violate patents owned by Sharp, said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the issue.

Kyodo News, which first reported the move, said Tesla's Model S, Model 3 sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicle are subject to the lawsuit.

A Sharp spokesman declined to comment, while Tesla didn't immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment.

Sharp, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn, has been actively filing patent infringement cases in recent months, accusing U.S. TV brand Vizio Inc and Chinese smartphone maker OPPO.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -4.69% 71.1 End-of-day quote.-3.79%
SHARP CORPORATION -1.03% 958 End-of-day quote.-4.01%
TESLA, INC. -3.34% 430.2 Delayed Quote.2.84%
